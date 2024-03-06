French pergola specialist Heolian has presented its new Atrium Electron carport solution. The system is equipped with 21. 8%-efficient 425 W bifacial modules produced by French manufacturer Duoenergy and microinverters. From pv magazine France France-based pergola manufacturer Heolian has developed a new solar carport solution for residential applications. The company has been offering its new Atrium Electron carport since January. "As designers of pergolas, carports and lightweight roofs, we wanted to add photovoltaic design skills to offer a complete product, without our customers needing to ...

