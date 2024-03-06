Industry leaders to offer end-to-end media asset management and monetization platform

Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, andVeritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced a technology partnership that integrates the Dalet Flex media workflow ecosystem with Veritone's AI-powered Digital Media Hub ("DMH"), featuring its commerce and monetization capabilities. The integration enables a seamless workflow from content creation through production, curation, packaging and distribution, empowering media, sports and entertainment customers to monetize their digital media archives.

"With content consumption being at an all-time high and media-rich organizations seeking new ways to bring in additional revenue streams, monetization of media archives and assets is key," states Carl Farrell, CEO and Board Member of Dalet. "The combined power of Dalet and Veritone enables customers to overhaul their monetization initiatives, exposing and licensing their assets quickly, securely and with the highest level of control."

The Dalet and Veritone referral partnership enables media and entertainment companies to maximize the return on investment of their content assets to generate new revenue streams. The secure, scalable and robust solution enables media-centric organizations to automatically deliver content to partners while remaining in control of their content catalog.

Key features include:

A cloud-native ecosystem to produce, manage, distribute, transact and monetize digital media content and archives.

Uniquely advanced rich metadata management, to drive content catalog exposure and automated publishing based on business rules.

The ability to easily implement branded digital marketplaces, offering a familiar content shopping experience for B2B clients, partners and affiliates.

Customizable B2B portals, flexible monetization business models and granular searches based on extensive metadata, including timecodes.

A highly efficient secure solution with a common vision, long-term shared roadmap, and outstanding customer service.

"Veritone's AI-enabled technology has long been the tool of choice for some of the world's most recognized brands because of its ability to more efficiently and effectively organize, manage and monetize content," said Sean King, SVP, GM at Veritone. "Veritone and Dalet share a commitment to unlocking the true potential of digital content and we're pleased to offer the content monetization capabilities of DMH to complete Dalet's end-to-end platform and provide endless revenue opportunities to their customer base."

A demonstration of the integration will be available at the upcoming NAB Show from April 14 to 17 at Veritone's booth (W1642) and Dalet's booth (W1713).

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, Peloton, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at many of the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models that transforms data sources into actionable intelligence. Guided by its commitment to responsible AI use, Veritone blends human expertise with AI technology to advance human potential and help organizations achieve more than ever before.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

