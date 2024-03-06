Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Files Updated S-K 1300 Reports for the Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property and the Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has filed updated S-K 1300 Technical Report Summaries for its Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. The reports are filed as exhibits to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed March 6, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. Both reports were prepared by Qualified Person, Western Water Consultants, Inc., d/b/a WWC Engineering ("WWC").

Steve Hatten, Ur-Energy COO, "We are very pleased to provide updated Technical Report Summaries related to our producing Lost Creek Property and our Shirley Basin Project. WWC's review of the geologic and economic data supports the continuing potential viability of both projects. While economic conditions have changed in the last two years, both continue to provide excellent potential returns. The Lost Creek Report supports our decision in 2022 to bring the project back into production. Moreover, we have already begun shipping uranium from the newest Lost Creek production areas. The Shirley Basin Report reinforces our belief that Shirley Basin will likely be our second operating project. To that end, we have continued with detailed engineering and production designs while waiting for that production opportunity. With these two properties, Ur-Energy will be ready to supply fuel for clean energy solutions to America's power needs."

Initial Assessment of Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property, Sweetwater County, Wyoming, USA

We have filed an updated Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary on our Lost Creek Property, Sweetwater County, Wyoming, USA (the "Lost Creek Report," March 4, 2024), which was prepared by WWC. The resources identified and evaluated have been included in the Lost Creek production plan and continue to support the potential viability of the Property.

The mineral resource estimate for the Property is 12.682 million pounds eU3O8 in the Measured and Indicated categories, and 6.119 million pounds eU3O8 in the Inferred category. The mineral resource has been reduced to account for production at Lost Creek of 2.838 million pounds U3O8 at year-end 2023.

Measured Indicated Inferred Project Avg Grade % eU3O8 Short Tons (X 1000) Pounds (X 1000) Avg Grade % eU3O8 Short Tons (X 1000) Pounds (X 1000) Avg Grade % eU3O8 Short Tons (X 1000) Pounds (X 1000) LOST CREEK 0.049 10,032 9,819 0.046 2,699 2,503 0.045 2,834 2,527 Production through 12/31/2023 0.049 -2,896 -2,838 LC EAST 0.052 1,401 1,465 0.042 1,883 1,568 0.042 2,954 2,481 LC NORTH ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- 0.045 644 581 LC SOUTH ----- ----- ----- 0.037 221 165 0.039 637 496 LC WEST ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- 0.109 16 34 EN ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- GRAND TOTAL 0.049 8,537 8,446 0.044 4,803 4,236 0.043 7,085 6,119 MEASURED + INDICATED = 13,340 12,682

Sum of Measured and Indicated tons and pounds may not add to the reported total due to rounding. % eU3O8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU3O8 and chemical assays of Lost Creek rock samples, as well as PFN logging,indicate that eU3O8 is a reasonable indicator of the chemical concentration of uranium. Table shows resources based on grade cutoff of 0.02 % eU3O8 and a grade x thickness cutoff of 0.20 GT. Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources as defined in 17 CFR § 229.1300. Resources are reported through December 31, 2023. All reported resources occur below the static water table. 2.838 million lbs. of U3O8 have been produced from the HJ Horizon in the Lost Creek Project as of December 31, 2023. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The point of reference for resources is in situ at the Property.

The economic analyses within the Lost Creek Report continue to support the potential viability of the Property. Total future life of mine (LoM) production is modeled to be 11.7 million pounds from 2024 to 2036 with LoM operating costs estimated to be $16.73 per pound. All in, the estimated total costs per pound, including royalties and extraction taxes, is estimated at $39.72 per pound before income tax of $10.30 per pound. Pricing used in the analysis ranged from $55.00 to $87.20 per pound.

Excluding sunk costs which occurred prior to December 31, 2023, the Property is estimated to generate LoM net cash flow of $424.4 million before income taxes, and $303.6 million after income taxes. Payback of the initial capital investments, including $18.2 million in sunk costs which occurred prior to the beginning of the analysis, is estimated during the third quarter of 2026. The Property has a calculated before tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 81.8 percent and a before tax net present value (NPV) of $225.5 million applying an eight percent discount rate. When income taxes are included in the calculation, the after-tax IRR is 77.1 percent and the after tax NPV is $165.6 million.

Because inferred resources are mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have modifying factors applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, under relevant U.S. standards, there is no certainty that this economic assessment, which includes inferred resources, will be realized. To account for the chance that the inferred resources are not upgraded as the Company collects additional drilling data while mining progresses at Lost Creek, a second economic analysis was prepared which excludes inferred resources, as required by S-K 1300.

The estimated LoM production excluding the inferred resources is modeled to be 8.8 million pounds from 2024 to early 2033. All in, the estimated total costs per pound, including royalties and extraction taxes, is estimated at $42.30 per pound before income tax of $7.54 per pound. Excluding inferred resources, the Property is estimated to generate net cash flow over its life of $271.7 million before income taxes, and $204.6 million after income taxes. Excluding inferred resources, the Property has a calculated before tax IRR of 80.8 percent and a before tax NPV of $162.2 million applying an eight percent discount rate. When income taxes are included in the calculation, the after-tax IRR is 76.8 percent and the after tax NPV is $125.5 million.

Initial Assessment of Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project, Carbon County, Wyoming, USA

We have filed an updated Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary on Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project, Carbon County Wyoming, USA (the "Shirley Basin Report," March 4, 2024), which was prepared by WWC. The report reaffirms the mineral resources as well as the economic analysis on the Shirley Basin Project from a prior report prepared under S-K 1300.

Based upon data from the historical and confirmation drilling at the site, the Shirley Basin Report confirms the project's mineral resource estimate of 8.8 million pounds eU3O8 in the Measured and Indicated categories. Due to the very high level of density in drilling at the project, all resources within the three proposed mine units are classified as Measured or Indicated. There are no resources in the Inferred category.

RESOURCE AREA MEASURED INDICATED AVG GRADE % eU3O8 SHORT TONS (X 1000) POUNDS U3O8 (X 1000) AVG GRADE % eU3O8 SHORT TONS (X 1000) POUNDS U3O8 (X 1000) FAB

TREND 0.280 1,172 6,574 0.119 456 1,081 AREA 5 0.243 195 947 0.115 93 214 TOTAL 0.275 1,367 7,521 0.118 549 1,295 MEASURED & INDICATED 0.230 1,915 8,816

Sum of Measured and Indicated tons and pounds may not add to the reported total due to rounding. Based on grade cutoff of 0.020 % eU3O8 and a grade x thickness (GT) cutoff of 0.25 GT. Measured and Indicated mineral resources as defined in S-K 1300. All reported resources occur below the historical, pre-mining static water table. Average grades are calculated as weighted averages. The point of reference for mineral resources is in-situ at the Project. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Total LoM production is modeled to be 6.0 million pounds over approximately nine years. LoM operating costs estimated to be $24.40 per pound. All in, the estimated total costs per pound, including royalties, and extraction and income taxes, is estimated at $54.89 per pound.

Using the estimated capital expenditures, operating expenditures and closure costs presented in the Shirley Basin Report and projected variable long-term price ranging from $82.46 to $86.21 per pound, a cash flow statement was generated in which the project is estimated to generate LoM net cash flow of $175.3 million before income taxes and $119.0 million after tax. Payback is estimated during the third quarter of 2027. The project has a calculated before tax IRR of 83.7 percent and NPV of $120.4 million applying an eight percent discount rate. When income taxes are included in the calculation, the after-tax IRR is 69 percent and the after tax NPV is $83.2 million applying an eight percent discount rate.

NOTE: We are required by applicable Canadian Securities Administrators to file in Canada a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant report at the same time we file an S-K 1300 technical report summary. The NI 43-101 reports can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The NI 43-101 and S-K 1300 reports (for each of the Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project) are substantively identical to one another except for internal references to the regulations under which the report is made, and certain organizational differences.

Qualified Persons at WWC have reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

The Initial Assessment Technical Report Summaries for each of the Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin may also be accessed on the Company's website at www.ur-energy.com.

Cautionary statement: The Technical Report Summaries reported are preliminary in nature and, in the case of the Lost Creek Report, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimated mineral recovery used in these reports is based on recovery data from wellfield operations to date at Lost Creek in the case of the Lost Creek Report, and Company personnel and industry experience at similar facilities in the case of the Shirley Basin Report. There can be no assurance that recovery at this level will be achieved.

