Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ's Patriot.TV Adds Sam Sorbo to Prime-Time Host Revolutionizing the Media Landscape with New Platform Launch

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) is pleased to announce that it has launched their groundbreaking media broadcast platform Patriot.TV. Additionally, Patriot.TV has added renowned education freedom advocate Sam Sorbo to its Prime-Time host lineup.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, Patriot.TV unveiled its state-of-the-art website, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of media consumption.

President and COO Brannon Howse articulated the innovative features and purpose behind the new Patriot.TV website. "Patriot.TV is, by design, your one-stop media shop for talk television, talk radio, and news and information articles. This easy-to-navigate website is the first launch of a multimedia network that will include a Roku Channel, Google Chrome, Amazon Fire Channel, and App for push notifications. These platforms will not only allow our audience to watch our exclusive programming for free, but after thirty days, our programs will roll behind our paywall for our subscribers to access on their schedule."

In addition to the website launch, on March 4, 2024, Patriot.TV unveiled the debut of the new prime time show hosted by Sam Sorbo. An advocate for education freedom, Sam Sorbo's mission is to empower parents and children to emancipate themselves from the confines of the modern school system. With a successful background as a Hollywood film actress, writer, and producer, Sam brings a wealth of experience and insight to her role.

When asked why she joined Patriot.TV, Sam was quick to respond:

"As an Education Freedom Advocate, I'm thrilled to join a platform that understands our fight for freedom, faith, and family. We cannot preserve freedom without truth, and truth is what Patriot.TV is all about. The main reason I joined Patriot.TV is the leadership of General Flynn and Brannon Howse who inspire and encourage me to do more, reach higher, and go deeper in the pursuit of truth. If courage had a face, it would look just like those men."

Brannon Howse expressed his excitement about adding Sam Sorbo to Patriot.TV, describing it as the realization of an idea conceived three years ago.

"I met Sam Sorbo when I interviewed her at my news desk on live television during CPAC three years ago in Florida. I knew then that between her incredible wisdom, class, on-camera presence, and experience, she needed her own prime-time show. Once I came on board at Patriot.TV, I knew this was the time to make this happen. I am very pleased Sam has chosen to join our incredible lineup of gifted communicators and hosts. Our audience will benefit greatly from the truth she will present."

Patriot.TV's new platform and Sam Sorbo's prime-time show represent a significant step forward in delivering informative, engaging, and empowering content to viewers. With a commitment to truth and freedom, Patriot.TV continues to redefine the media landscape.

