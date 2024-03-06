Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 exploration plans for the ML Project encompassing 4757 hectares within the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt, located approximately 80 km from Dawson City, Yukon Territory, and 25 km northeast of the former Brewery Creek Gold Mine. The ML Project geology is extensively metal endowed with numerous instances of high-grade gold, silver and copper in drill holes, trenches and surface rock samples (Tables 1 and 2).

Previous ML Intercepts

Prospector's ML Property has been periodically explored since at least the 1970s, and although it has not been explored systematically in the past, previous operators have collectively contributed to a critical mass of exploration data that Prospector has assembled and will leverage to enhance existing prospects and vector toward new gold, silver and copper discoveries.

Table 1. Significant Historical Intercepts

HOWING DATE COMPANY TYPE SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPT Java Horizon



Trench 10.46 g/t Au over 1.5 meters North Vein 2005 Dynamite Drill Hole 7.67 g/t Au over 18.43 meters Philp Showing 1973 Belmoral Trench 0.40% Cu, 4.8 g/t Au over 1.37 meters Skarn Ridge Zone 1998 Homestake Trench 0.18% Cu, 14.51 g/t Au over 6.00 meters Spartan Vein 1975 Canalta Drill Hole 24.51 g/t Au over 1.28 meters

Note: The deposits and projects shown outside of the Prospector land position provide geologic context for the Prospector's Property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

ML Project 2024 Exploration Plan:

Prospector plans a 4-6 week field program starting in late Q2 which will encompass ground-truthing of known targets and prospective geology, and assessment of additional high-priority targets developed during the ongoing evaluation of the digital datasets. This first pass exploration program with a budget of approximately $650,000 will include:

Digital re-compilation, detailed review, and validation of all historical exploration work.

Airborne LiDAR survey.

High-resolution World View 3 remote sensing survey.

Rock/soil sampling, geological mapping, and drone magnetics.

Detailed drill core review with relogging and additional sampling as needed.

Compilation, digitization and comprehensive audit of the large historical database is ongoing. The database consists of detailed, Property-wide airborne- geophysics (including magnetics, radiometrics, DIGHEM EM, and gravity) satellite imagery, geologic mapping, extensive rock and soil sampling, and diamond drilling (+16,700m over 117 holes).

Initial review of the database suggests that the ML Project hosts a robust Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS) with characteristic reduced volatile-rich syenites, gold bearing sheeted veins with local elevated Bi, intense structural deformation, proximal skarns and zoned base metal-rich veins (Cu, Ag, W, Zn).

Initial analysis and inversion of the residual aeromagnetic and Falcon gravity gradiometric data, and comparison with mapped geology, suggests the presence of multiple plutonic centres ranging in size from 300 ha to 800 ha and having a depth extent of 2.3 km to 3.6 km. The presence of these intrusions at ML provides excellent targets for future exploration (Fig 1; Table 1.)

Prospector's work will provide a pipeline of targets with an emphasis on the numerous undrilled surface showings that include Java where select mineralized samples reportedly assayed from trace to 14.8 g/t gold while seven trenches that partially tested the zone along a 100 m strike length returned 10.46 g/t gold over 1.5m and 3.09 g/t gold over 1.5m.

Critical minerals (Cu, Ag, W, Zn) at ML will continue to be valuable targets for exploration with multi-commodity bearing skarns at Skarn Ridge (0.51% copper and 1.56 g/t gold over 28 m) and South Rubble Lake Zones, replacement zones at North Vein, and massive sulphide lenses at Bindie Birdie.

Stated Dr. Rob Carpenter, P. Geo, CEO of Prospector: "The robust dataset already in place provides an excellent opportunity to hit the ground running at ML with multiple targets yet to be evaluated. We are excited by the prospectivity of the project and look forward to advancing key targets."

Figure 1. Main Prospects on Geology at the ML Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/200614_d7909eac4494a8ea_002full.jpg

Table 2. Summary of Prospects

Showing Style Easting Northing Comments 4160 Showing ? 357504 7124747 1991 Placer Dome sample from 0.25 m shear exceeding 6.00 g/t Au. B Showing S-R 358997 7127012 1990 Placer Dome - pod in argillite - 0.80% Cu, 153 g/t Ag over 0.80 m. Bev Showing ? 360787 7130612 1991 chip sample - 5.31 g/t Au over 0.60 m; hornfelsed argillite. Bindie Birdie Zone V 357389 7125112 Some arsenic- rich specimens exceeding 6 g/t Au, drilled 2005 and 2007. Bueno S-R 358035 7128169 Massive arsenopyrite replacing 0.40 x 25 m CSL bed- 3770 ppm Bi. Fishbowl cirque ? 358511 7131143 2005 Dynamite, float sample - 1.86 g/t Au, 2.26% Cu, 1.6% Zn, 350 ppm Ag. GH Vein V 359994 7129014 1973 Belmoral rock sample from 10 cm qtz vein - 10.60 g/t Au over 30 cm. Homestake Showing S-R 361086 7130295 Skarn float with 50 ppb Au, 2.94% Cu. Java Horizon S-R 361141 7132639 1.5-5m thick replacement mineralization; 10.46 g/t gold over 1.5 m in trench. Lorrie Lake Cirque V 357342 7126287 Weakly mineralized outcrop - 65 ppm Au, 52 ppm Ag, 1135 ppm Cu over 1 m. Megaladon V 358504 7130809 Multi-episode 40 cm wide calcite vein - up to 5.23% Zn, 2.76% Cu, 218 ppm Ag. Mike Lake Cirque Zone P 359938 7129675 2004 Dynamite composite rock sample - 0.38% Cu, 3.67 g/t Au. Nit Float ? 361441 7132652 1998 Homestake grab sample mineralized breccia - 392 g/t Au. North Mike Lake ? 359190 7131151 1998 Homestake rated highest ranked geophysical anomaly; drill attempt 2006. North Vein S-R 361186 7131494 2005 Dynamite drill intersection 7.67 g/t Au over 18.43 m; also drilled 2006. Pebble Zone S-R 361326 7132313 1998 Homestake Trench #1: 0.18% Cu, 14.51 g/t Au over 6 m; drilled 2005. Philp Showing V 358761 7129521 1973 Belmoral trench sample - 0.40% Cu, 4.8 g/t Au over 1.37 m in syenite. Phone Zone S 358998 7127670 Massive sulphides - select samples to 160 g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 117 ppb Au. PX Showing S-R 359505 7128191 Pyroxene-garnet skarn - 1.56% Cu, 220 ppb Au, 35 ppm Ag. R.L. Showing V 358406 7129223 1990, 1998 samples 4.98% Cu, 16.13 g/t Au in syenite. Ridge Showing ? 358288 7130444 1990 Tombstone grab sample - 2.33 g/t Au ¹ disseminated Py +As in argillite. RP Showing ? 357490 7127262 1990 Tombstone- massive po float, py, cpy, gal - 1.99 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu. SE Zone ? 360606 7127848 1991 Placer Dome - bedded pyrite + qtz-po veinlets in argillite - 4.14 g/t Au Skarn Ridge Zone S-R 357598 7129112 1998 Homestake Trench # 1, 0.18% Cu, 14.51 g/t Au over 6 m, drilled 2005, 2007, and 2008. Smith Showing V 361390 7113818 2004 Dynamite grab rock sample - 0.75% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 0.86% W. South Rubble Lake Zone S-R 357981 7129399 1990 Tombstone rock samples ranging 0.24% - 6.98% Cu. Spartan Vein V 359979 7129859 1975 Canalta drill intersection 24.51 g/t Au over 1.28 m, also drilled 2005. Stonehenge Moly P 360915 7133586 Up to 945 ppm Mo, 1750 ppm Cu on fractures - syenite float

The drilling and trench results disclosed in this news release relate to historical results on the ML Property. Prospector has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historic sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work to verify the results. Prospector considers these historical drill and trench results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

ML Project Overview

Historical exploration of the ML Project has outlined numerous areas of interest that are loosely defined by a combination of geographic location, host lithology, mineralization type, geochemical signature and/or geophysical response (Figure 1), including intrusion hosted gold (+copper) style, replacement-skarn style, and high-grade vein targets. In addition, there are multiple relatively unexplored mineral occurrences, many of which are high grade gold targets. A total of 117 diamond drill holes have been drilled property wide, testing six property targets. From 2005 to 2008, Dynamite Resources drilled 114 of these holes, with 23 holes at the North Vein Zone (a gold enriched skarn-replacement target) and 71 holes at Skarn Ridge (a gold - copper skarn-replacement target).

The Property hosts numerous other targets of interest which have a variety of intriguing characteristics, such as high-grade rock-soil samples, highly anomalous trench samples, unique geophysical signatures, and large areas of alteration. Additionally, there remain large parts of the property that have received little or no exploration and evaluation. Several of the lesser-known mineralized areas have undergone only cursory assessment by previous operators, thus present very attractive targets. The property has an impressive technical data base which includes property wide airborne geophysics, satellite imagery, extensive soil and rock sampling, prospecting, selective ground geophysics, and diamond drilling (+16,700m over 117 holes). Most of this exploration took place from 2004 to 2008, a period when most drilling was focussed on two specific skarn/replacement type targets: Skarn Ridge (71 drillholes) and North Vein (23 drillholes).

