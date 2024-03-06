LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) ("EVgo" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT to discuss EVgo's results and other business highlights.
Revenue reached $50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 83% year-over-year growth. For the full year 2023, revenue reached $161.0 million, compared to $54.6 million for the full year 2022, an increase of 195% year-over-year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by year-over-year increases in charging revenues and eXtendrevenue.
Network throughput increased to 50 GWh in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 14 GWh in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 257% year-over-year growth. For the full year 2023, network throughput reached 130 GWh, reflecting an increase of 189% year-over-year. The Company added over 110,000 new customer accounts during the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing the overall number of customer accounts to more than 884,000 at the end of the year, an increase of 60% year-over-year.
"EVgo had a fantastic 2023 as we relentlessly focused on customer experience, a digital-first approach, and station development resulting in revenue growth that nearly tripled," said Badar Khan, EVgo's CEO. "Our throughput growth continues to significantly exceed growth in EVs in operation. We added over 930 new stalls during the year including opening the first NEVI-funded site in the U.S. in London, Ohio with the Pilot Company and GM. Utilization and throughput growth accelerated driven by retail and fleet drivers."
Mr. Khan concluded, "EVgo passed an important inflection point in 2023 in that as a result of the utilization and throughput levels we are now seeing across our network, the installed base is now profitable on a stand-alone basis. In 2024, we are well positioned to continue to expand our network and increase revenues while continuing to realize operational leverage as we target Adjusted EBITDA2 breakeven in 2025."
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For additional information, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.
2 A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.
Business Highlights
- Stall Development: The Company ended 2023 with 2,990 stalls in operation, including 100 EVgo eXtend stalls. EVgo added more than 260 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter and over 930 over the full year.
- Network Utilization: Utilization on the EVgo network in December 2023 was over 19%, up from 8% in December 2022.
- Network Throughput: Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo network was 201 kilowatt hours per day in December 2023, an increase of 179% compared to 72 kilowatt hours per day in December 2022.
- Fleet Charging: EVgo's public fleet charging business continues to grow, as full year 2023 fleet throughput grew over five times above full year 2022 fleet throughput driven by rideshare.
- National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program ("NEVI"): EVgo and its eXtend partners opened the first and third sites in the country under the NEVI program in Ohio and Pennsylvania, respectively.
- EVgo eXtendTM: EVgo ended 2023 with 100 operational EVgo eXtend stalls.
- EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ was approximately 17% of total charging sessions initiated in the fourth quarter and Autocharge+ charging sessions in the fourth quarter increased 191% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- PlugShare: PlugShare reached over 4.6 million registered users and achieved 7.9 million check-ins since inception.
Financial & Operational Highlights
The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Revenue of $50.0 million
- Network Throughput1 of 50 gigawatt-hours
- Customer Account Additions of more than 110,000 accounts
- Gross Profit of $3.5 million
- Net Loss of $36.6 million
- Adjusted Gross Profit2 of $13.3 million
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of ($14.0) million
- Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities of $7.3 million
- Capital Expenditures of $34.8 million
- Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets2 of $21.8 million
The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the full year 2023.
- Revenue of $161.0 million
- Network Throughput1 of 130 gigawatt-hours
- Customer Account Additions of more than 366,000 accounts
- Gross Profit of $9.7 million
- Net Loss of $135.5 million
- Adjusted Gross Profit2 of $41.8 million
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of ($58.8) million
- Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities of $37.1 million
- Capital Expenditures of $158.9 million
- Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets2 of $122.8 million
1 Network throughput for EVgo network excludes EVgo eXtend sites.
2 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4'23
Q4'22
Better (Worse)
FY 2023
FY 2022
Better (Worse)
Network Throughput (GWh)
50
14
257
%
130
45
189
%
Revenue
$
49,994
$
27,303
83
%
$
160,953
$
54,588
195
%
Gross profit (loss)
$
3,540
$
(1,099
)
422
%
$
9,714
$
(5,651
)
272
%
Gross margin
7.1
%
(4.0
)%
1,110 bps
6.0
%
(10.4
)%
1,640 bps
Net loss
$
(36,589
)
$
(17,049
)
(115
)%
$
(135,466
)
$
(106,240
)
(28
)%
Adjusted Gross Profit1
$
13,253
$
4,993
165
%
$
41,792
$
13,246
216
%
Adjusted Gross Margin1
26.5
%
18.3
%
820 bps
26.0
%
24.3
%
170 bps
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
(13,962
)
$
(20,058
)
30
%
$
(58,830
)
$
(80,246
)
27
%
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4'23
Q4'22
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Cash flows used in operating activities
$
(7,274
)
$
(1,457
)
(399
)%
$
(37,055
)
$
(58,794
)
37
%
Capital expenditures
$
34,811
$
66,366
(48
)%
$
158,896
$
200,251
(21
)%
Capital offsets:
OEM infrastructure payments
5,695
7,000
(19
)%
21,633
7,000
209
%
Proceeds from capital-build funding
7,353
3,224
128
%
14,432
10,088
43
%
Total capital offsets
13,048
10,224
28
%
36,065
17,088
111
%
Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets1
$
21,763
$
56,142
(61
)%
$
122,831
$
183,163
(33
)%
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Increase
Stalls in operation or under construction:
EVgo Network
3,360
2,830
19
%
EVgo eXtend
190
-
* %
Total stalls in operation or under construction
3,550
2,830
25
%
Stalls in operation:
EVgo Network
2,890
2,180
33
%
EVgo eXtend
100
-
* %
Total stalls in operation
2,990
2,180
37
%
* Percentage not meaningful.
1 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.
2024 Financial Guidance
EVgo is introducing 2024 guidance as follows:
- Total revenue of $220 - $270 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($48) - ($30) million
1 A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.
Financial Statements
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
209,146
$
246,193
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,116 and $687 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
34,882
11,075
Accounts receivable, capital-build
9,297
8,011
Prepaid expenses and other current assets1
14,081
10,205
Total current assets
267,406
275,484
Property, equipment and software, net
389,227
308,112
Operating lease right-of-use assets
67,724
51,856
Restricted cash
-
300
Other assets
2,208
2,308
Intangible assets, net
48,997
60,612
Goodwill
31,052
31,052
Total assets
$
806,614
$
729,724
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
10,133
$
9,128
Accrued liabilities
40,549
39,233
Operating lease liabilities, current
6,018
4,958
Deferred revenue, current
23,114
16,023
Customer deposits
9,235
17,867
Other current liabilities
298
136
Total current liabilities
89,347
87,345
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
61,987
45,689
Earnout liability, at fair value
654
1,730
Asset retirement obligations
18,232
15,473
Capital-build liability
35,787
26,157
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
55,091
23,900
Warrant liabilities, at fair value
5,141
12,304
Total liabilities
266,239
212,598
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
700,964
875,226
Stockholders' deficit
(160,589
)
(358,100
)
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit
$
806,614
$
729,724
1 During the year ended December 31,2023, prepaid expenses and other current assets were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
Change %
2023
2022
Change %
Revenue
Charging, retail
$
16,678
$
5,828
186
%
$
45,735
$
18,895
142
%
Charging, commercial
6,316
1,322
378
%
14,491
3,363
331
%
Charging, OEM
2,171
349
522
%
5,186
941
451
%
Regulatory credit sales
2,044
968
111
%
6,679
5,652
18
%
Network, OEM
1,126
626
80
%
5,681
2,451
132
%
Total charging network
28,335
9,093
212
%
77,772
31,302
148
%
eXtend
18,314
16,689
10
%
72,362
18,443
292
%
Ancillary
3,345
1,521
120
%
10,819
4,843
123
%
Total revenue
49,994
27,303
83
%
160,953
54,588
195
%
Cost of sales
Charging network1
18,490
9,259
100
%
56,034
26,536
111
%
Other1
18,353
13,106
40
%
63,350
14,924
324
%
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization
9,611
6,037
59
%
31,855
18,779
70
%
Total cost of sales
46,454
28,402
64
%
151,239
60,239
151
%
Gross profit (loss)
3,540
(1,099
)
422
%
9,714
(5,651
)
272
%
Operating expenses
General and administrative
38,792
36,785
5
%
143,015
126,713
13
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
5,564
4,604
21
%
20,106
17,139
17
%
Total operating expenses
44,356
41,389
7
%
163,121
143,852
13
%
Operating loss
(40,816
)
(42,488
)
4
%
(153,407
)
(149,503
)
(3
)%
Interest expense
-
-
* %
-
(21
)
100
%
Interest income
2,659
2,152
24
%
9,754
4,479
118
%
Other expense, net
(11
)
(46
)
76
%
(10
)
(815
)
99
%
Change in fair value of earnout liability
201
2,153
(91
)%
1,076
3,481
(69
)%
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,378
21,176
(93
)%
7,163
36,157
(80
)%
Total other income, net
4,227
25,435
(83
)%
17,983
43,281
(58
)%
Loss before income tax benefit (expense)
(36,589
)
(17,053
)
(115
)%
(135,424
)
(106,222
)
(27
)%
Income tax benefit (expense)
-
4
(100
)%
(42
)
(18
)
(133
)%
Net loss
(36,589
)
(17,049
)
(115
)%
(135,466
)
(106,240
)
(28
)%
Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(23,985
)
(12,612
)
(90
)%
(93,039
)
(78,665
)
(18
)%
Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders
$
(12,604
)
$
(4,437
)
(184
)%
$
(42,427
)
(27,575
)
(54
)%
Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.46
)
$
(0.40
)
Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted
102,874
69,330
90,589
68,714
1 During the year ended December 31, 2023, charging network and other were broken out from cost of revenue and presented separately. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
* Not meaningful
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Year Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(135,466
)
$
(106,240
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
51,961
35,918
Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense1
11,496
8,278
Share-based compensation
29,724
25,048
Change in fair value of earnout liability
(1,076
)
(3,481
)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(7,163
)
(36,157
)
Other
34
777
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable, net
(23,810
)
(8,516
)
Receivables from related parties
1
1,500
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets
(2,697
)
(2,364
)
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
1,492
(519
)
Accounts payable
654
1,371
Accrued liabilities
8,287
7,320
Deferred revenue
38,282
13,070
Customer deposits
(8,632
)
6,275
Other current and noncurrent liabilities
(142
)
(1,074
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(37,055
)
(58,794
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(158,896
)
(200,251
)
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
15,273
-
Proceeds from insurance for property losses
311
710
Purchases of investments
-
(37,332
)
Proceeds from sale of investments
-
37,166
Net cash used in investing activities
(143,312
)
(199,707
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the ATM
5,828
10,654
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the equity offering
128,023
-
Proceeds from capital-build funding
14,432
10,088
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
3
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock units
-
(25
)
Payments of deferred debt issuance costs
(286
)
-
Payments of deferred equity issuance costs
(4,977
)
(907
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
143,020
19,813
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(37,347
)
(238,688
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
246,493
485,181
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
209,146
$
246,493
1 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified insurance proceeds from property losses from "other" to "loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement EVgo's financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo's recurring core business operating results.
EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo's business.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: "Adjusted Cost of Sales," "Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue," "Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss)," "Adjusted Gross Margin," "Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses," "Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue," "EBITDA," "EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," and "Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets." With respect to Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, pursuant to the terms of certain OEM contracts, EVgo is paid well in advance of when revenue can be recognized, and usually, the payment is tied to the number of stalls that commence operations under the applicable contractual arrangement while the related revenue is deferred at the time of payment and is recognized as revenue over time as EVgo provides charging and other services to the OEM and the OEM's customers. EVgo management therefore uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, including the cash used for, and the return on, its investment in its charging infrastructure. EVgo believes that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo's performance and help to depict a meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.
Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo's financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses before (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) bad debt expense (recoveries), and (iv) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, (ii) amortization, (iii) accretion, (iv) interest income, (v) interest expense, and (vi) income tax expense (benefit). EVgo defines EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) loss on investments, (iv) bad debt expense (recoveries), (v) change in fair value of earnout liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets as capital expenditures adjusted for the following capital offsets: (i) all payments under OEM infrastructure agreements excluding any amounts directly attributable to OEM customer charging credit programs and pass-through of non-capital expense reimbursements, and (ii) proceeds from capital-build funding. The tables below present quantitative reconciliations of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as described in this paragraph.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4'23
Q4'22
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Revenue
$
49,994
$
27,303
83
%
$
160,953
$
54,588
195
%
Net loss
$
(36,589
)
$
(17,049
)
(115
)%
$
(135,466
)
$
(106,240
)
(28
)%
Net loss margin
(73.2
)%
(62.4
)%
(1,080) bps
(84.2
)%
(194.6
)%
* bps
Adjustments:
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization
9,729
6,140
58
%
32,350
19,103
69
%
Amortization
4,831
4,057
19
%
17,331
14,900
16
%
Accretion
615
444
39
%
2,280
1,915
19
%
Interest income
(2,659
)
(2,152
)
(24
)%
(9,754
)
(4,479
)
(118
)%
Interest expense
-
-
* %
-
21
(100
)%
Income tax (benefit) expense
-
(4
)
100
%
42
18
133
%
EBITDA
(24,073
)
(8,564
)
(181
)%
(93,217
)
(74,762
)
(25
)%
EBITDA margin
(48.2
)%
(31.4
)%
(1,680) bps
(57.9
)%
(137.0
)%
7,910 bps
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation
8,701
7,607
14
%
29,724
25,048
19
%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense1
3,431
4,411
(22
)%
11,496
8,278
39
%
Loss on investments
10
34
(71
)%
26
783
(97
)%
Bad debt expense (recoveries)
118
(85
)
239
%
470
(18
)
* %
Change in fair value of earnout liability
(201
)
(2,153
)
91
%
(1,076
)
(3,481
)
69
%
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(1,378
)
(21,176
)
93
%
(7,163
)
(36,157
)
80
%
Other1,2
(570
)
(132
)
(332
)%
910
63
* %
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(13,962
)
$
(20,058
)
30
%
$
(58,830
)
$
(80,246
)
27
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(27.9
)%
(73.5
)%
4,560 bps
(36.6
)%
(147.0
)%
* bps
* Percentage greater than 999%, bps greater than 9,999 or not meaningful.
1 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified insurance proceeds from property losses from "other" to "loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
2 For the year ended December 31, 2023, comprised primarily of costs related to the reorganization of Company resources previously announced by the Company on February 23, 2023, the petition filed by EVgo in the Delaware Court of Chancery in February 2023 seeking validation of EVgo's charter and share structure (the "205 Petition"), and employee retention tax credits ("ERCs") earned under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act").
The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4'23
Q4'22
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Revenue
$
49,994
$
27,303
83
%
$
160,953
$
54,588
195
%
Cost of sales
46,454
28,402
64
%
151,239
60,239
151
%
Gross profit (loss)
$
3,540
$
(1,099
)
422
%
$
9,714
$
(5,651
)
272
%
Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue
92.9
%
104.0
%
(1,110) bps
94.0
%
110.4
%
(1,640) bps
Gross margin
7.1
%
(4.0
)%
1,110 bps
6.0
%
(10.4
)%
1,640 bps
Adjustments:
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization
$
9,611
$
6,037
59
%
$
31,855
$
18,779
70
%
Share-based compensation
102
55
85
%
223
118
89
%
Total adjustments
9,713
6,092
59
%
32,078
18,897
70
%
Adjusted Cost of Sales
$
36,741
$
22,310
65
%
$
119,161
$
41,342
188
%
Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue
73.5
%
81.7
%
(820) bps
74.0
%
75.7
%
(170) bps
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
13,253
$
4,993
165
%
$
41,792
$
13,246
216
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
26.5
%
18.3
%
820 bps
26.0
%
24.3
%
170 bps
The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4'23
Q4'22
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Revenue
$
49,994
$
27,303
83
%
$
160,953
$
54,588
195
%
General and administrative expenses
$
38,792
$
36,785
5
%
$
143,015
$
126,713
13
%
General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue
77.6
%
134.7
%
(5,710) bps
88.9
%
232.1
%
* bps
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation
$
8,599
$
7,553
14
%
$
29,501
$
24,929
18
%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense1
3,431
4,411
(22
)%
11,496
8,278
39
%
Bad debt expense (recoveries)
118
(85
)
239
%
470
(18
)
* %
Other1,2
(570
)
(132
)
(332
)%
910
63
* %
Total adjustments
11,578
11,747
(1
)%
42,377
33,252
27
%
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses
$
27,214
$
25,038
9
%
$
100,638
$
93,461
8
%
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue
54.4
%
91.7
%
(3,730) bps
62.5
%
171.2
%
* bps
* Percentage greater than 999% or bps greater than 9,999
1 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified insurance proceeds from property losses from "other" to "loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
2 For the year ended December 31, 2023, comprised primarily of costs related to the reorganization of Company resources previously announced by the Company on February 23, 2023, the 205 petition, and ERCs earned under the CARES Act.
The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4'23
Q4'22
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Capital expenditures
$
34,811
$
66,366
(48
)%
$
158,896
$
200,251
(21
)%
Capital offsets:
OEM infrastructure payments
$
5,695
$
7,000
(19
)%
$
21,633
$
7,000
209
%
Proceeds from capital-build funding
7,353
3,224
128
%
14,432
10,088
43
%
Total capital offsets
13,048
10,224
28
%
36,065
17,088
111
%
Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets
$
21,763
$
56,142
(61
)%
$
122,831
$
183,163
(33
)%
