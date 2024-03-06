LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) ("EVgo" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT to discuss EVgo's results and other business highlights.

Revenue reached $50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 83% year-over-year growth. For the full year 2023, revenue reached $161.0 million, compared to $54.6 million for the full year 2022, an increase of 195% year-over-year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by year-over-year increases in charging revenues and eXtendrevenue.

Network throughput increased to 50 GWh in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 14 GWh in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 257% year-over-year growth. For the full year 2023, network throughput reached 130 GWh, reflecting an increase of 189% year-over-year. The Company added over 110,000 new customer accounts during the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing the overall number of customer accounts to more than 884,000 at the end of the year, an increase of 60% year-over-year.

"EVgo had a fantastic 2023 as we relentlessly focused on customer experience, a digital-first approach, and station development resulting in revenue growth that nearly tripled," said Badar Khan, EVgo's CEO. "Our throughput growth continues to significantly exceed growth in EVs in operation. We added over 930 new stalls during the year including opening the first NEVI-funded site in the U.S. in London, Ohio with the Pilot Company and GM. Utilization and throughput growth accelerated driven by retail and fleet drivers."

Mr. Khan concluded, "EVgo passed an important inflection point in 2023 in that as a result of the utilization and throughput levels we are now seeing across our network, the installed base is now profitable on a stand-alone basis. In 2024, we are well positioned to continue to expand our network and increase revenues while continuing to realize operational leverage as we target Adjusted EBITDA2 breakeven in 2025."

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For additional information, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

2 A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

Business Highlights

Stall Development: The Company ended 2023 with 2,990 stalls in operation, including 100 EVgo eXtend stalls. EVgo added more than 260 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter and over 930 over the full year.

The Company ended 2023 with 2,990 stalls in operation, including 100 EVgo eXtend stalls. EVgo added more than 260 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter and over 930 over the full year. Network Utilization: Utilization on the EVgo network in December 2023 was over 19%, up from 8% in December 2022.

Utilization on the EVgo network in December 2023 was over 19%, up from 8% in December 2022. Network Throughput: Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo network was 201 kilowatt hours per day in December 2023, an increase of 179% compared to 72 kilowatt hours per day in December 2022.

Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo network was 201 kilowatt hours per day in December 2023, an increase of 179% compared to 72 kilowatt hours per day in December 2022. Fleet Charging: EVgo's public fleet charging business continues to grow, as full year 2023 fleet throughput grew over five times above full year 2022 fleet throughput driven by rideshare.

EVgo's public fleet charging business continues to grow, as full year 2023 fleet throughput grew over five times above full year 2022 fleet throughput driven by rideshare. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program ("NEVI") : EVgo and its eXtend partners opened the first and third sites in the country under the NEVI program in Ohio and Pennsylvania, respectively.

: EVgo and its eXtend partners opened the first and third sites in the country under the NEVI program in Ohio and Pennsylvania, respectively. EVgo eXtend TM : EVgo ended 2023 with 100 operational EVgo eXtend stalls.

EVgo ended 2023 with 100 operational EVgo eXtend stalls. EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ was approximately 17% of total charging sessions initiated in the fourth quarter and Autocharge+ charging sessions in the fourth quarter increased 191% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Autocharge+ was approximately 17% of total charging sessions initiated in the fourth quarter and Autocharge+ charging sessions in the fourth quarter increased 191% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. PlugShare: PlugShare reached over 4.6 million registered users and achieved 7.9 million check-ins since inception.

Financial & Operational Highlights

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenue of $50.0 million

of $50.0 million Network Throughput 1 of 50 gigawatt-hours

of 50 gigawatt-hours Customer Account Additions of more than 110,000 accounts

of more than 110,000 accounts Gross Profit of $3.5 million

of $3.5 million Net Loss of $36.6 million

of $36.6 million Adjusted Gross Profit 2 of $13.3 million

of $13.3 million Adjusted EBITDA 2 of ($14.0) million

of ($14.0) million Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities of $7.3 million

of $7.3 million Capital Expenditures of $34.8 million

of $34.8 million Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets2 of $21.8 million

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the full year 2023.

Revenue of $161.0 million

of $161.0 million Network Throughput 1 of 130 gigawatt-hours

of 130 gigawatt-hours Customer Account Additions of more than 366,000 accounts

of more than 366,000 accounts Gross Profit of $9.7 million

of $9.7 million Net Loss of $135.5 million

of $135.5 million Adjusted Gross Profit 2 of $41.8 million

of $41.8 million Adjusted EBITDA 2 of ($58.8) million

of ($58.8) million Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities of $37.1 million

of $37.1 million Capital Expenditures of $158.9 million

of $158.9 million Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets2 of $122.8 million

1 Network throughput for EVgo network excludes EVgo eXtend sites.

2 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4'23 Q4'22 Better (Worse) FY 2023 FY 2022 Better (Worse) Network Throughput (GWh) 50 14 257 % 130 45 189 % Revenue $ 49,994 $ 27,303 83 % $ 160,953 $ 54,588 195 % Gross profit (loss) $ 3,540 $ (1,099 ) 422 % $ 9,714 $ (5,651 ) 272 % Gross margin 7.1 % (4.0 )% 1,110 bps 6.0 % (10.4 )% 1,640 bps Net loss $ (36,589 ) $ (17,049 ) (115 )% $ (135,466 ) $ (106,240 ) (28 )% Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 13,253 $ 4,993 165 % $ 41,792 $ 13,246 216 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 26.5 % 18.3 % 820 bps 26.0 % 24.3 % 170 bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (13,962 ) $ (20,058 ) 30 % $ (58,830 ) $ (80,246 ) 27 %

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4'23 Q4'22 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Cash flows used in operating activities $ (7,274 ) $ (1,457 ) (399 )% $ (37,055 ) $ (58,794 ) 37 % Capital expenditures $ 34,811 $ 66,366 (48 )% $ 158,896 $ 200,251 (21 )% Capital offsets: OEM infrastructure payments 5,695 7,000 (19 )% 21,633 7,000 209 % Proceeds from capital-build funding 7,353 3,224 128 % 14,432 10,088 43 % Total capital offsets 13,048 10,224 28 % 36,065 17,088 111 % Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets1 $ 21,763 $ 56,142 (61 )% $ 122,831 $ 183,163 (33 )%

12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Increase Stalls in operation or under construction: EVgo Network 3,360 2,830 19 % EVgo eXtend 190 - * % Total stalls in operation or under construction 3,550 2,830 25 % Stalls in operation: EVgo Network 2,890 2,180 33 % EVgo eXtend 100 - * % Total stalls in operation 2,990 2,180 37 % * Percentage not meaningful.

1 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

2024 Financial Guidance

EVgo is introducing 2024 guidance as follows:

Total revenue of $220 - $270 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($48) - ($30) million

1 A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 950 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima, EVgo Inside, EVgo Rewards, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "assume" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo's future financial and operating performance, revenues, market size and opportunity, capital expenditures, stalls in operation or under construction, network throughput, business strategies and utilization growth; EVgo being "well positioned to continue to expand [its] network and increase revenues while continuing to realize operational leverage" and "target Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2025;" EVgo's expectation of market position and progress on its network buildout, customer experience, technological capabilities and cost efficiencies; growth in the Company's throughput versus the growth in electric vehicles ("EVs") in operation; growth in the Company's fleet business; the Company's collaboration with partners enabling effective deployment of chargers, including under its contract with the Pilot Company and GM; and anticipated awards of funding in connection with the NEVI program and associated state programs. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes or developments in the broader general market; EVgo's dependence on the widespread adoption of EVs and growth of the EV and EV charging markets; competition from existing and new competitors; EVgo's ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base and manage its operations; the risks associated with cyclical demand for EVgo's services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns; fluctuations in EVgo's revenue and operating results; unfavorable conditions or disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo's ability to obtain additional financing on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo's ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; any current, pending or future legislation, regulations or policies that could impact EVgo's business, results of operations and financial condition, including regulations impacting the EV charging market and government programs designed to drive broader adoption of EVs and any reduction, modification or elimination of such programs; EVgo's ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards and market demands related to EV charging; impediments to EVgo's expansion plans, including permitting and utility-related delays; EVgo's ability to integrate any businesses it acquires; EVgo's ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel; risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims; EVgo's dependence on third parties, including hardware and software vendors and service providers, utilities and permit-granting entities; supply chain disruptions, inflation and other increases in expenses; safety and environmental requirements or regulations that may subject EVgo to unanticipated liabilities or costs; EVgo's ability to enter into and maintain valuable partnerships with commercial or public-entity property owners, landlords and/or tenants (collectively "Site Hosts"), original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"), fleet operators and suppliers; EVgo's ability to maintain, protect and enhance EVgo's intellectual property; and general economic or political conditions, including the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and the broader Middle East region, and elevated rates of inflation and associated changes in monetary policy. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo" in EVgo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo's website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Financial Statements

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 209,146 $ 246,193 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,116 and $687 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 34,882 11,075 Accounts receivable, capital-build 9,297 8,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets1 14,081 10,205 Total current assets 267,406 275,484 Property, equipment and software, net 389,227 308,112 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,724 51,856 Restricted cash - 300 Other assets 2,208 2,308 Intangible assets, net 48,997 60,612 Goodwill 31,052 31,052 Total assets $ 806,614 $ 729,724 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,133 $ 9,128 Accrued liabilities 40,549 39,233 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,018 4,958 Deferred revenue, current 23,114 16,023 Customer deposits 9,235 17,867 Other current liabilities 298 136 Total current liabilities 89,347 87,345 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 61,987 45,689 Earnout liability, at fair value 654 1,730 Asset retirement obligations 18,232 15,473 Capital-build liability 35,787 26,157 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 55,091 23,900 Warrant liabilities, at fair value 5,141 12,304 Total liabilities 266,239 212,598 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 700,964 875,226 Stockholders' deficit (160,589 ) (358,100 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit $ 806,614 $ 729,724 1 During the year ended December 31,2023, prepaid expenses and other current assets were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Revenue Charging, retail $ 16,678 $ 5,828 186 % $ 45,735 $ 18,895 142 % Charging, commercial 6,316 1,322 378 % 14,491 3,363 331 % Charging, OEM 2,171 349 522 % 5,186 941 451 % Regulatory credit sales 2,044 968 111 % 6,679 5,652 18 % Network, OEM 1,126 626 80 % 5,681 2,451 132 % Total charging network 28,335 9,093 212 % 77,772 31,302 148 % eXtend 18,314 16,689 10 % 72,362 18,443 292 % Ancillary 3,345 1,521 120 % 10,819 4,843 123 % Total revenue 49,994 27,303 83 % 160,953 54,588 195 % Cost of sales Charging network1 18,490 9,259 100 % 56,034 26,536 111 % Other1 18,353 13,106 40 % 63,350 14,924 324 % Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 9,611 6,037 59 % 31,855 18,779 70 % Total cost of sales 46,454 28,402 64 % 151,239 60,239 151 % Gross profit (loss) 3,540 (1,099 ) 422 % 9,714 (5,651 ) 272 % Operating expenses General and administrative 38,792 36,785 5 % 143,015 126,713 13 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 5,564 4,604 21 % 20,106 17,139 17 % Total operating expenses 44,356 41,389 7 % 163,121 143,852 13 % Operating loss (40,816 ) (42,488 ) 4 % (153,407 ) (149,503 ) (3 )% Interest expense - - * % - (21 ) 100 % Interest income 2,659 2,152 24 % 9,754 4,479 118 % Other expense, net (11 ) (46 ) 76 % (10 ) (815 ) 99 % Change in fair value of earnout liability 201 2,153 (91 )% 1,076 3,481 (69 )% Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,378 21,176 (93 )% 7,163 36,157 (80 )% Total other income, net 4,227 25,435 (83 )% 17,983 43,281 (58 )% Loss before income tax benefit (expense) (36,589 ) (17,053 ) (115 )% (135,424 ) (106,222 ) (27 )% Income tax benefit (expense) - 4 (100 )% (42 ) (18 ) (133 )% Net loss (36,589 ) (17,049 ) (115 )% (135,466 ) (106,240 ) (28 )% Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (23,985 ) (12,612 ) (90 )% (93,039 ) (78,665 ) (18 )% Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (12,604 ) $ (4,437 ) (184 )% $ (42,427 ) (27,575 ) (54 )% Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 102,874 69,330 90,589 68,714 1 During the year ended December 31, 2023, charging network and other were broken out from cost of revenue and presented separately. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation. * Not meaningful

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (135,466 ) $ (106,240 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation, amortization and accretion 51,961 35,918 Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense1 11,496 8,278 Share-based compensation 29,724 25,048 Change in fair value of earnout liability (1,076 ) (3,481 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (7,163 ) (36,157 ) Other 34 777 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (23,810 ) (8,516 ) Receivables from related parties 1 1,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (2,697 ) (2,364 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 1,492 (519 ) Accounts payable 654 1,371 Accrued liabilities 8,287 7,320 Deferred revenue 38,282 13,070 Customer deposits (8,632 ) 6,275 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (142 ) (1,074 ) Net cash used in operating activities (37,055 ) (58,794 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (158,896 ) (200,251 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 15,273 - Proceeds from insurance for property losses 311 710 Purchases of investments - (37,332 ) Proceeds from sale of investments - 37,166 Net cash used in investing activities (143,312 ) (199,707 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the ATM 5,828 10,654 Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the equity offering 128,023 - Proceeds from capital-build funding 14,432 10,088 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 3 Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock units - (25 ) Payments of deferred debt issuance costs (286 ) - Payments of deferred equity issuance costs (4,977 ) (907 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 143,020 19,813 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,347 ) (238,688 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 246,493 485,181 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 209,146 $ 246,493

1 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified insurance proceeds from property losses from "other" to "loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo's financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo's recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo's business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: "Adjusted Cost of Sales," "Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue," "Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss)," "Adjusted Gross Margin," "Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses," "Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue," "EBITDA," "EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," and "Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets." With respect to Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, pursuant to the terms of certain OEM contracts, EVgo is paid well in advance of when revenue can be recognized, and usually, the payment is tied to the number of stalls that commence operations under the applicable contractual arrangement while the related revenue is deferred at the time of payment and is recognized as revenue over time as EVgo provides charging and other services to the OEM and the OEM's customers. EVgo management therefore uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, including the cash used for, and the return on, its investment in its charging infrastructure. EVgo believes that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo's performance and help to depict a meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo's financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses before (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) bad debt expense (recoveries), and (iv) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, (ii) amortization, (iii) accretion, (iv) interest income, (v) interest expense, and (vi) income tax expense (benefit). EVgo defines EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) loss on investments, (iv) bad debt expense (recoveries), (v) change in fair value of earnout liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets as capital expenditures adjusted for the following capital offsets: (i) all payments under OEM infrastructure agreements excluding any amounts directly attributable to OEM customer charging credit programs and pass-through of non-capital expense reimbursements, and (ii) proceeds from capital-build funding. The tables below present quantitative reconciliations of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as described in this paragraph.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4'23 Q4'22 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Revenue $ 49,994 $ 27,303 83 % $ 160,953 $ 54,588 195 % Net loss $ (36,589 ) $ (17,049 ) (115 )% $ (135,466 ) $ (106,240 ) (28 )% Net loss margin (73.2 )% (62.4 )% (1,080) bps (84.2 )% (194.6 )% * bps Adjustments: Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 9,729 6,140 58 % 32,350 19,103 69 % Amortization 4,831 4,057 19 % 17,331 14,900 16 % Accretion 615 444 39 % 2,280 1,915 19 % Interest income (2,659 ) (2,152 ) (24 )% (9,754 ) (4,479 ) (118 )% Interest expense - - * % - 21 (100 )% Income tax (benefit) expense - (4 ) 100 % 42 18 133 % EBITDA (24,073 ) (8,564 ) (181 )% (93,217 ) (74,762 ) (25 )% EBITDA margin (48.2 )% (31.4 )% (1,680) bps (57.9 )% (137.0 )% 7,910 bps Adjustments: Share-based compensation 8,701 7,607 14 % 29,724 25,048 19 % Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense1 3,431 4,411 (22 )% 11,496 8,278 39 % Loss on investments 10 34 (71 )% 26 783 (97 )% Bad debt expense (recoveries) 118 (85 ) 239 % 470 (18 ) * % Change in fair value of earnout liability (201 ) (2,153 ) 91 % (1,076 ) (3,481 ) 69 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,378 ) (21,176 ) 93 % (7,163 ) (36,157 ) 80 % Other1,2 (570 ) (132 ) (332 )% 910 63 * % Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,962 ) $ (20,058 ) 30 % $ (58,830 ) $ (80,246 ) 27 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (27.9 )% (73.5 )% 4,560 bps (36.6 )% (147.0 )% * bps * Percentage greater than 999%, bps greater than 9,999 or not meaningful. 1 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified insurance proceeds from property losses from "other" to "loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation. 2 For the year ended December 31, 2023, comprised primarily of costs related to the reorganization of Company resources previously announced by the Company on February 23, 2023, the petition filed by EVgo in the Delaware Court of Chancery in February 2023 seeking validation of EVgo's charter and share structure (the "205 Petition"), and employee retention tax credits ("ERCs") earned under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act").

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4'23 Q4'22 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Revenue $ 49,994 $ 27,303 83 % $ 160,953 $ 54,588 195 % Cost of sales 46,454 28,402 64 % 151,239 60,239 151 % Gross profit (loss) $ 3,540 $ (1,099 ) 422 % $ 9,714 $ (5,651 ) 272 % Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue 92.9 % 104.0 % (1,110) bps 94.0 % 110.4 % (1,640) bps Gross margin 7.1 % (4.0 )% 1,110 bps 6.0 % (10.4 )% 1,640 bps Adjustments: Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization $ 9,611 $ 6,037 59 % $ 31,855 $ 18,779 70 % Share-based compensation 102 55 85 % 223 118 89 % Total adjustments 9,713 6,092 59 % 32,078 18,897 70 % Adjusted Cost of Sales $ 36,741 $ 22,310 65 % $ 119,161 $ 41,342 188 % Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue 73.5 % 81.7 % (820) bps 74.0 % 75.7 % (170) bps Adjusted Gross Profit $ 13,253 $ 4,993 165 % $ 41,792 $ 13,246 216 % Adjusted Gross Margin 26.5 % 18.3 % 820 bps 26.0 % 24.3 % 170 bps

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4'23 Q4'22 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Revenue $ 49,994 $ 27,303 83 % $ 160,953 $ 54,588 195 % General and administrative expenses $ 38,792 $ 36,785 5 % $ 143,015 $ 126,713 13 % General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue 77.6 % 134.7 % (5,710) bps 88.9 % 232.1 % * bps Adjustments: Share-based compensation $ 8,599 $ 7,553 14 % $ 29,501 $ 24,929 18 % Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense1 3,431 4,411 (22 )% 11,496 8,278 39 % Bad debt expense (recoveries) 118 (85 ) 239 % 470 (18 ) * % Other1,2 (570 ) (132 ) (332 )% 910 63 * % Total adjustments 11,578 11,747 (1 )% 42,377 33,252 27 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses $ 27,214 $ 25,038 9 % $ 100,638 $ 93,461 8 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue 54.4 % 91.7 % (3,730) bps 62.5 % 171.2 % * bps * Percentage greater than 999% or bps greater than 9,999 1 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified insurance proceeds from property losses from "other" to "loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense." Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation. 2 For the year ended December 31, 2023, comprised primarily of costs related to the reorganization of Company resources previously announced by the Company on February 23, 2023, the 205 petition, and ERCs earned under the CARES Act.

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4'23 Q4'22 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Capital expenditures $ 34,811 $ 66,366 (48 )% $ 158,896 $ 200,251 (21 )% Capital offsets: OEM infrastructure payments $ 5,695 $ 7,000 (19 )% $ 21,633 $ 7,000 209 % Proceeds from capital-build funding 7,353 3,224 128 % 14,432 10,088 43 % Total capital offsets 13,048 10,224 28 % 36,065 17,088 111 % Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets $ 21,763 $ 56,142 (61 )% $ 122,831 $ 183,163 (33 )%

