"We achieved significant milestones as a company this past year, completing the sale of our California Medicare Advantage business and fully focusing on where we have proven to have the greatest impact - through our care delivery and provider enablement business," said Mike Mikan, President and CEO of NeueHealth. "Our NeueHealth business drove strong results in 2023, delivering $1.2 billion in revenue, up 55% year over year, and serving 461,000 consumers across the country. We have great confidence in this business and the value-driven, consumer-centric care model we have built, and we look forward to continuing to align the interests of providers, payors, and consumers to drive differentiated value for all in 2024."

Key Metrics As of December 31, 2023 2022 Consumer and Patient Metrics Value-Based Consumers served1 355,000 117,000 Enablement Services Lives 106,000 - 1The value-based care consumers at December 31, 2022 excludes approximately 419,000 consumers attributable to our Bright HealthCare-Commercial business that we exited at the end of 2022.

Three Months Ended Years Ended ($ in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Metrics Revenue $ 292,871 $ 227,696 $ 1,160,802 $ 751,163 Net Loss from Continuing Operations $ (62,827 ) $ (84,671 ) $ (627,742 ) $ (385,242 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (10,356 ) $ (22,247 ) $ (8,480 ) $ (75,095 )

See the table at the end of this release for additional information and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in the table above. Full Year 2023 Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $(627,742) includes $(515,791) related to non-cash items. See table at the end of this release for more detail.

Financial Outlook

For full year 2024, NeueHealth is providing the following guidance and commentary:

NeueHealth's Enterprise Revenue is expected to be approximately $1 billion

On a segment basis, NeueCare Revenue is expected to be between $310 million and $320 million, while NeueSolutions Revenue is expected to be between $690 million and $700 million

Enterprise Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is expected to be between 15% and 16% †

Enterprise Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $15 million and $25 million in 2024†

† Reconciliations of projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. With respect to Adjusted EBITDA, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as interest expense, income tax expense, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, contract termination costs, impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, financial solvency of contractual counterparties, changes in the fair value of equity securities and derivatives, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the Company has excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as share-based compensation. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments"). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth is a value-driven healthcare company grounded in the belief that all health consumers are entitled to high-quality, coordinated care. By uniquely aligning the interests of health consumers, providers, and payors, NeueHealth helps to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all populations across the ACA Marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid. NeueHealth delivers high-quality clinical care to over 460,000 health consumers through owned clinics and unique partnerships with over 3,000 affiliated providers. We also enable independent providers and medical groups to thrive in performance-based arrangements through a suite of technology and services scaled centrally and deployed locally. We believe our value-driven, consumer-centric care model can transform the healthcare experience and maximize value across the healthcare system. For more information, visit: www.neuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "project," "forecast," "estimates," "projections," "outlook," "ensure," and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding our plans and expectations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to comply with the terms of our credit facility or any credit facility into which we enter in the future; our ability to receive the remaining proceeds from the sale of our Medicare Advantage business in California in a timely manner; our ability to obtain any short or long term debt or equity financing needed to operate our business; our ability to quickly and efficiently complete the wind down our IFP businesses and MA businesses outside of California, including by satisfying liabilities of those businesses when due and payable; potential disruptions to our business due to corporate restructuring and any resulting headcount reduction; our ability to accurately estimate and effectively manage the costs relating to changes in our businesses offerings and models; a delay or inability to withdraw regulated capital from our subsidiaries; a lack of acceptance or slow adoption of our business model; our ability to retain existing consumers and expand consumer enrollment; our and our Care Partner's abilities to obtain and accurately assess, code, and report risk adjustment factor scores; our ability to contract with care providers and arrange for the provision of quality care; our ability to accurately estimate our medical expenses, effectively manage our costs and claims liabilities or appropriately price our products and charge premiums; our ability to obtain claims information timely and accurately; the impact of any pandemic or epidemic on our business and results of operations; the risks associated with our reliance on third-party providers to operate our business; the impact of modifications or changes to the U.S. health insurance markets; our ability to manage any growth of our business; our ability to operate, update or implement our technology platform and other information technology systems; our ability to retain key executives; our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the occurrence of severe weather events, catastrophic health events, natural or man-made disasters, and social and political conditions or civil unrest; our ability to prevent and contain data security incidents and the impact of data security incidents on our members, patients, employees and financial results; our ability to comply with requirements to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to adapt to the new risks associated with our ACO Reach businesses, including any unanticipated market or regulatory developments; and the other factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K (including all amendments to those reports) and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or changes in our expectations.

NeueHealth, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,299 $ 217,006 Short-term investments 6,265 869 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,023 and $6,098, respectively 39,084 19,576 ACO REACH performance year receivable 115,878 99,181 Current assets of discontinued operations 822,570 3,187,464 Prepaids and other current assets 17,831 46,538 Total current assets 1,088,927 3,570,634 Other assets: ? ? Long-term investments - 5,401 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 14,499 21,298 Goodwill - 401,385 Intangible assets, net 93,238 104,952 Long-term assets of discontinued operations - 529,117 Other non-current assets 28,816 32,265 Total other assets 136,553 1,094,418 Total assets $ 1,225,480 $ 4,665,052 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) ? Current liabilities: ? Medical costs payable $ 157,903 $ 116,021 Accounts payable 11,841 18,714 Short-term borrowings 303,947 303,947 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 699,758 3,157,236 Risk share payable to deconsolidated entity 123,981 - Warrant liability 13,971 - Other current liabilities 79,856 97,241 Total current liabilities 1,391,257 3,693,159 Long-term borrowings 66,400 - Other liabilities 22,441 32,208 Total liabilities 1,480,098 3,725,367 Commitments and contingencies ? Redeemable noncontrolling interests 88,908 219,758 Redeemable Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 750,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 747,481 747,481 Redeemable Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 175,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 175,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 172,936 172,936 Shareholders' equity (deficit): ? Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 8,053,576 and 7,878,394 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022*, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,056,027 2,972,333 Accumulated deficit (4,307,849 ) (3,156,395 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122 ) (4,429 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 31,526 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022 (12,000 ) (12,000 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (1,263,943 ) (200,490 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 1,225,480 $ 4,665,052 *Shares have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split effective May 22, 2023

NeueHealth, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ? Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: ? ? Capitated revenue $ 60,091 $ 33,609 $ 219,774 ? $ 112,904 ACO REACH revenue 219,659 188,652 896,504 ? 654,087 Service revenue 13,051 8,563 44,438 ? 39,601 Investment income (loss) 70 (3,128 ) 86 ? (55,429 ) Total revenue 292,871 227,696 1,160,802 ? 751,163 Operating expenses: Medical costs 264,864 200,573 996,582 ? 662,972 Operating costs 65,441 93,085 287,138 ? 354,436 Bad debt expense 4,353 1 27,407 12 Restructuring charges 123 19,516 6,990 29,178 Goodwill impairment - - 401,385 - Intangible assets impairment - - - 42,611 Depreciation and amortization 4,025 5,427 18,296 ? 30,710 Total operating expenses 338,806 318,602 1,737,798 ? 1,119,919 Operating loss (45,935 ) (90,906 ) (576,996 ) ? (368,756 ) Interest expense 11,205 6,387 38,203 ? 12,822 Warrant expense 4,097 - 13,971 - Other income - - - - Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (61,237 ) (97,293 ) (629,170 ) ? (381,578 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 1,590 (12,622 ) (1,428 ) ? 3,664 Net loss from continuing operations (62,827 ) (84,671 ) (627,742 ) ? (385,242 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (397,745 ) (573,120 ) (638,066 ) (974,638 ) Net Loss (460,572 ) (657,791 ) (1,265,808 ) (1,359,880 ) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 230,856 (11,013 ) 114,354 ? (95,664 ) Series A preferred stock dividend accrued (10,305 ) (9,806 ) (40,139 ) (37,889 ) Series B preferred stock dividend accrued (2,311 ) (1,798 ) (9,006 ) (1,798 ) Net loss attributable to NeueHealth, Inc. common shareholders $ (242,332 ) $ (680,408 ) $ (1,200,599 ) ? $ (1,495,231 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to NeueHealth, Inc. common shareholders Continuing operations $ 19.54 $ (13.64 ) $ (70.72 ) $ (66.17 ) Discontinued operations (50.01 ) (72.84 ) (80.22 ) (123.87 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (30.47 ) (86.48 ) (150.94 ) ? (190.04 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding* 7,954 7,868 7,954 ? 7,868 *Shares have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split effective May 22, 2023

NeueHealth, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) ? Years Ended December 31, ? 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,265,808 ) ? $ (1,359,880 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,167 ? 50,575 Impairment of intangible assets - 49,331 Impairment of goodwill 587,535 75,372 Share-based compensation 83,692 ? 109,713 Deferred income taxes (3,063 ) ? 2,027 Unrealized loss on equity securities - 55,449 Impairment of investments - 67,723 Warrant expense 13,971 - Amortization of investments (17,986 ) 2,551 Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and capitalized software 6,418 10,981 Other, net 1,858 ? 10,631 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: ? ? Accounts receivable (7,756 ) ? 28,787 ACO REACH performance year receivable (16,697 ) (99,181 ) Other assets 191,441 ? (21,832 ) Medical cost payable (635,616 ) ? 279,563 Risk adjustment payable (1,652,744 ) ? 1,012,720 Accounts payable and other liabilities (149,325 ) ? 2,696 Unearned revenue (10,614 ) ? (42,760 ) Risk share payable to deconsolidated entity 123,981 - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,726,546 ) 234,466 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (837,074 ) ? (1,457,444 ) Proceeds from sales, paydown, and maturities of investments 1,960,283 ? 1,055,479 Purchases of property and equipment (2,897 ) ? (27,448 ) Business divestiture (682 ) - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - ? (310 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,119,630 (429,723 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - 920,417 Proceeds from issuance of common stock - ? 1,315 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 66,400 - Proceeds from short-term borrowings - ? 303,947 Repayments of short-term borrowings - ? (155,000 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (16,494 ) (4,311 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 49,906 ? 1,066,368 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,557,010 ) ? 871,111 Cash and cash equivalents?-?beginning of year $ 1,932,290 ? $ 1,061,179 Cash and cash equivalents?-?end of period $ 375,280 ? $ 1,932,290

NeueHealth, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) NeueCare ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Capitated revenue $ 60,091 $ 33,609 $ 219,774 $ 112,904 Service revenue 11,848 8,527 41,559 39,487 Total unaffiliated revenue 71,939 42,136 261,333 152,391 Affiliated revenue (611 ) 209,522 5,876 1,039,620 Total segment revenue 71,328 251,658 267,209 1,192,011 Operating expenses Medical Costs 33,158 367,731 97,483 1,217,742 Operating Costs 26,896 30,796 119,922 124,780 Goodwill impairment - - 401,385 - Intangible assets impairment - - - 42,611 Bad debt expense 4,345 1 4,984 5 Restructuring charges - - 130 - Depreciation and amortization 3,181 3,115 12,651 22,234 Total operating expenses 67,580 401,643 636,555 1,407,372 Operating income (loss) $ 3,748 $ (149,985 ) $ (369,346 ) $ (215,361 )

NeueSolutions ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: ACO REACH revenue $ 219,659 $ 188,652 $ 896,504 654,087 Service revenue 1,203 36 2,879 114 Total segment revenue 220,862 188,688 899,383 654,201 Operating expenses Medical Costs 231,095 187,108 904,986 644,269 Operating Costs 4,391 2,030 14,474 8,508 Bad debt expense 8 - 22,423 - Total operating expenses 235,494 189,138 941,883 652,777 Operating income $ (14,632 ) $ (450 ) $ (42,500 ) $ 1,424

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio, NeueCare Adjusted EBITDA, and NeueSolutions Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net Loss excluding loss from discontinued operations, interest expense, income taxes, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and contract termination costs, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, losses related to the bankruptcy of one of our ACO REACH partners, changes in the fair value of equity securities and derivatives, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. We define Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio as Operating Cost Ratio excluding share-based compensation expense. We define NeueCare Adjusted EBITDA as NeueCare Net Loss excluding interest expense, income taxes, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and contract termination costs, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, losses related to the bankruptcy of one of our ACO REACH partners, changes in the fair value of equity securities and derivatives, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. We define NeueSolutions Adjusted EBITDA as NeueSolutions Net Loss excluding interest expense, income taxes, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and contract termination costs, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, losses related to the bankruptcy of one of our ACO REACH partners, changes in the fair value of equity securities and derivatives, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. These non-GAAP measures have been presented in this quarterly Earnings Release or in the earnings conference call as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist management and investors in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding and including items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio, NeueCare Adjusted EBITDA, and NeueSolutions Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (Loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Operating Cost Ratio as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

Neither NeueCare Adjusted EBITDA nor NeueSolutions Adjusted EBITDA are recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to NeueCare Net Loss or NeueSolutions Net Loss, respectively, as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of NeueCare Adjusted EBITDA and NeueSolutions Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (460,572 ) $ (657,792 ) $ (1,265,808 ) $ (1,359,880 ) Loss from Discontinued Operations (a) 397,745 573,120 638,066 974,638 EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations Interest expense 11,206 6,387 38,203 12,822 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,591 (12,622 ) (1,428 ) 3,664 Transaction costs (b) 4,363 - 23,252 386 Depreciation and amortization 4,024 5,426 18,296 30,710 Share-based compensation expense (c) 18,081 32,450 83,692 109,713 Restructuring and contract termination costs (d) 122 19,560 6,990 29,678 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 274 - 401,659 42,611 ACO REACH care partner bankruptcy (e) 8,713 - 36,454 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (f) 4,097 - 13,971 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (g) - 332 (1,827 ) 332 Change in fair value of equity securities - 10,892 - 80,231 EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations $ 52,471 $ 62,425 $ 619,262 $ 310,147 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,356 ) $ (22,247 ) $ (8,480 ) $ (75,095 )

(a) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of discontinued operations. The comparable period in 2022 has been recast to exclude these impacts. Represents losses associated with the Commercial business segment and MA Legacy operations that we exited at the end of 2022 and the California Medicare Advantage business classified as held for sale. (b) Transaction costs include accounting, tax, valuation, consulting, legal and investment banking fees directly relating to financing initiatives. These costs can vary from period to period and impact comparability, and we do not believe such transaction costs reflect the ongoing performance of our business. (c) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. (d) Restructuring and contract termination costs represent severance costs as part of a workforce reduction, amounts paid for early termination of leases, and impairment of certain long-lived assets primarily relating to our decision to exit the Commercial business for the 2023 plan year. (e) Represents the costs expected to be incurred as a result of one of our ACO REACH care partners filing for bankruptcy; includes the full allowance established for the outstanding receivable and ongoing costs incurred to manage and provide service to members attributed to the care partner that would have otherwise been reimbursed prior to the care partner's bankruptcy. (f) Represents the non-cash change in the fair value of the warrant liability established for warrants included in our financing arrangements, which are remeasured at fair value each reporting period. (g) Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration from business combinations, which is remeasured at fair value each reporting period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Cost Ratio 22.3% 40.9% 24.7% 47.2% Impact of share-based compensation expense (a) (6.2)% (14.3)% (7.2)% (14.6)% Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio (b) 16.1% 26.6% 17.5% 32.6%

(a) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. (b) The three months ended December 31, 2023 is lower by 10.5% and the year ended December 31, 2023 is higher by 15.1%, respectively, due to the impacts of income (loss) driven from unrealized gains and losses on equity securities and realized gains and losses on sales of investments.

The following table provides a reconciliation of NeueCare net loss to NeueCare Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

NeueCare Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NeueCare Net Income (Loss) $ 3,748 $ (149,985 ) $ (369,346 ) $ (215,361 ) Interest expense - - - - Income tax (benefit) expense - - - - Transaction costs (a) - - - - Depreciation and amortization 3,181 3,115 12,651 $ 22,234 Share-based compensation expense (b) - - - - Restructuring and contract termination costs (c) - - 130 - Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - 401,385 - ACO REACH care partner bankruptcy (d) - - - - Change in fair value of warrant liability (e) - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (f) - - (1,827 ) - Change in fair value of equity securities - - - - NeueCare Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,929 $ (146,870 ) $ 42,993 $ (193,127 )

The following table provides a reconciliation of NeueSolutions net loss to NeueSolutions Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

NeueSolutions Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NeueSolutions Net loss $ (14,632 ) $ (450 ) $ (42,500 ) $ 1,424 Interest expense - - - - Income tax (benefit) expense - - - - Transaction costs (a) - - - - Depreciation and amortization - - - - Share-based compensation expense (b) - - - - Restructuring and contract termination costs (c) - - - - Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - - ACO REACH care partner bankruptcy (d) 8,713 - 36,454 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (e) - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (f) - - - - Change in fair value of equity securities - - - - NeueSolutions Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,919 ) $ (450 ) $ (6,046 ) $ 1,424

(a) Transaction costs include accounting, tax, valuation, consulting, legal and investment banking fees directly relating to financing initiatives. These costs can vary from period to period and impact comparability, and we do not believe such transaction costs reflect the ongoing performance of our business. (b) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. (c) Restructuring and contract termination costs represent severance costs as part of a workforce reduction, amounts paid for early termination of leases, and impairment of certain long-lived assets primarily relating to our decision to exit the Commercial business for the 2023 plan year. (d) Represents the costs expected to be incurred as a result of one of our ACO REACH care partners filing for bankruptcy; includes the full allowance established for the outstanding receivable and ongoing costs incurred to manage and provide service to members attributed to the care partner that would have otherwise been reimbursed prior to the care partner's bankruptcy. (e) Represents the non-cash change in the fair value of the warrant liability established for warrants included in our financing arrangements, which are remeasured at fair value each reporting period. (f) Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration from business combinations, which is remeasured at fair value each reporting period.

