American Weigh Scales' Pocket and Travel Scales: A Perfect Recipe for Boosting C-Store Sales

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / American Weigh Scales (AWS), a reputable brand in the field of weighing equipment, presents a diverse selection of pocket scales tailored to meet a wide range of customer requirements. Renowned for its affordability and functionality, the company's pocket scales have garnered a loyal following. With a presence in numerous countries globally, American Weigh Scales has witnessed steady growth in the market. AWS pocket scales find applications in various industries including retail, dietary, medicinal, sporting and many more.

Portable Travel Scale Series

Pocket and hanging scales for portable use

In the retail sector, these scales accurately measure items like jewelry, coins, powders, and medications. In the food industry, they facilitate precise ingredient measurements for cooking and baking. Moreover, they serve other sectors where precise measurements are vital, such as laboratories or postal services.

The convenience retail industry in the U.S. experienced significant growth in 2022, with total in-store sales reaching $277 million, as per the latest NACS state of the industry data. American Weigh Scales has contributed substantially to this revenue surge with total convenience store sales hitting $705.7 billion in 2023, comprising 3.2% of the total US GDP.

Key Benefits for Convenience Store Owners: With margins exceeding 100%, AWS scales provide a lucrative addition to the bottom line. Their compact and portable design makes them ideal for placement near checkout counters, encouraging impromptu purchases. C-store owners can expand their customer base by offering a product that caters to various interests and lifestyles. The CEO of AWS, Gary Sahni, underscored that this signifies a profound game-changer for the C-store industry.

Enhancing Customer Experience: These scales offer added convenience to customers, empowering them to make informed decisions about portion control and measurements, thereby fostering loyalty and repeat business. Pocket and travel scales cater to the diverse needs of individuals on the go.

Competitive Edge: By incorporating American Weigh Scales into their inventory, C-store owners gain a competitive advantage by offering innovative and practical solutions that meet current consumer demands and anticipate future trends. The 10-year warranty underscores the company's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction.

To leverage the full potential of this offering, American Weigh Scales is providing marketing collateral and promotional materials to assist C-store owners in seamless integration and driving foot traffic.

American Weigh Scales invites convenience store owners and operators to explore the potential of the Pocket and Travel Scales to elevate their business. To learn more about this exciting product, visit www.awscales.com or contact Carolyn McCann, Sr. Global Corporate Director at carolyn@awscales.com.

About American Weigh Scales:

With a legacy of excellence spanning over 20 years, American Weigh Scales has been at the forefront of delivering precision weighing solutions across various industries. The Pocket and Travel Scales represent the company's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

Contact:

Carolyn McCann

Sr. Global Corporate Director

American Weigh Scales

770-542-0230

carolyn@awscales.com

https://awscales.com/

