Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Joins the AWS Partner Network to Power "SpotlightAI" Artificial Intelligence Drone-Based Demining Technology

- SpotlightAI to Leverage the Hyper-Scalability of AWS to Support International Customers -

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

Additionally, the patent pending SpotlightAI drone imagery analysis tool for demining has completed the comprehensive AWS Foundational Technical Review (AWS FTR) which allows AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their software or solutions as defined by AWS Well-Architected best practices specific to their software.

Leveraging AWS, SpotlightAI utilizes machine learning (ML) to enable the rapid, autonomous identification and detection of landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) from imagery collected through commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drones. The hyper-scalability of AWS can provide Safe Pro with the necessary image processing capacity required to support global customers operating in multiple geographies including Ukraine and Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, areas where landmines and UXO hazards continue to disrupt economic development and threatens the safety of civilians.

"Acceptance into the APN and our successful completion of the AWS FTR provides immense confidence in the technical and performance capabilities of SpotlightAI for our international go-to-market deployment plan," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group. "As an AWS Partner, we have greatly enhanced our ability to support all the world's leading humanitarian aid organizations and governments who are committed to addressing the global crisis of landmines."

As an APN member, Safe Pro Group joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

SpotlightAI is a cloud-based solution that harnesses ML to process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level aerial imagery collected by COTS drones to rapidly detect, label and GPS-tag over 150 types of landmines and UXO including cluster munitions, utilizing its extensive, proprietary dataset. These maps can provide a valuable "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness during clearing and land release efforts conducted by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations. SpotlightAI's web-based platform allows multiple drone operators to upload image data for processing by proprietary neural network and machine learning models. It provides enhanced evidence and location information about UXO, potentially improving awareness and safety for demining organizations and civilians.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled best-of-breed Drone services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and ballistic protection manufacturing companies enabling it to provide the industry's first turnkey solution for next generation demining. Safe Pro is led by a team of Executives and Subject Matter Experts (SME) drawn from the Government and Commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies and solutions. Through a layered approach to the development and integration of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, drone-based remote sensing technologies and services, and personal protective gear, Safe Pro Group can provide Governments, Enterprises and NGOs with innovative solutions designed to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Michael Glickman

917-397-2272

mglickman@safeprogroup.com

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com