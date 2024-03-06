Adcore Inc.: Adcore Achieves 2024 Google Premier Partner Status

Third Straight Year Achievement Demonstrates Commitment to Advertising Excellence

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced it has once again reached Google Premier Partner status in 2024, the highest tier of the Google Partnership program.

Each February, Google recognizes the top 3% of its digital marketing partners with the prestigious Premier Partner status. This designation signifies Adcore's expertise in implementing successful digital campaigns and driving client growth with the latest Google Ads tools. As a Premier Partner, Adcore proudly displays the 2024 badge, a symbol of our commitment to excellence.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, commented, "Achieving Google Premier Partner status for the third consecutive year is an important milestone for Adcore, signifying our position within the elite top 3% of Google's digital marketing partners. This exclusive recognition is a testament to our team's expertise and relentless pursuit of excellence in leveraging Google Ads tools and executing successful digital campaigns.

Our sustained achievement is not just a reflection of our technical proficiency; it represents our commitment to driving growth and ensuring client satisfaction - key indicators of our enduring relevance and the sustainability of our business model. Moreover, this status enhances Adcore's brand reputation and strengthens our market position, increasing our attractiveness to both potential clients and investors, and opening up new avenues for business opportunities.

This achievement underscores our dedication to not only meet but exceed client expectations, and it reaffirms our commitment to being at the forefront of digital marketing innovation. We are excited to continue leveraging this partnership to deliver even more value to our clients and stakeholders."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing and technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit?https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company including statements regarding the Company's ability to drive growth, ensure client satisfaction, the opening up of new avenues for business opportunities and the delivery of additional value to clients and stakeholders. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd Investor Relations Investor Relations Europe Chief Partnerships Officer Glen Akselrod Dr. Eva Reuter Bristol Capital Dr. Reuter Investor Relations Telephone: 647-497-5337 Telephone: 905-326-1888 ext 1 Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857 Email: martijn@adcore.com Email: info@bristolir.com Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com