The European Council has adopted new amendments to clarify which entities should bear the costs of managing electronic waste, including PV modules. The European Council has adopted new modifications to European legislation on waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), which includes products such as computers, refrigerators, and solar panels. The amendments are designed to adapt the WEEE Directive to a 2022 ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union on the partial invalidity of the directive itself. This was due to the retroactive application of extended producer responsibility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...