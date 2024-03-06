Treekind® is one of the only 100% biobased leather alternatives with an authentic look and feel

Sappi North America Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, announced today its innovative collaboration with Biophilica, the company behind Treekind®. Treekind is one of the only plastic free leather alternatives that is 100% biobased, home compostable, non-toxic, and PETA vegan certified, notably benefiting from Sappi's textured release paper to give the material an ultra-realistic look and feel.

"Inclusion of plastic-containing coatings has dominated the vegan leather industry, limiting consumers with few fully sustainable choices and a material that often has a plastic-like touch inferior to the quality or feel of traditional leather," said Mark Hittie, Director Release Business Strategy at Sappi North America. "Through our partnership and Biophilica's continued commitment to creating an authentic leather alternative, Treekind is now a strong sustainable market opponent to natural leather products and other plastic-based vegan leathers due to its genuine look and feel."

Understanding the important role that touch plays in consumers' relationship with products, it was paramount for Biophilica to create a product with an authentic, non-plastic-like feel. Touch has the power to shift consumers' minds into a deeper level of engagement one more conducive to building a lasting relationship and connection with a brand. To help facilitate this vision in 2022, Sappi stepped in to deliver a high-fidelity, 3D, leather grain solution to impart texture to Treekind through the application of Sappi's Ultracast Viva® release paper.

"Curating the texture of Treekind to be as close to the feel of genuine leather as possible was a top priority for our team and brand, and what ultimately led us to seek Sappi's textured release technology," said Biophilica Founder and CEO Mira Nameth. "We're elated to see an impressive 85% increase in positive feedback from brand partners such as ID Genève watches and international brands via Fashion for Good."

Available now, Treekind currently uses Sappi's leather grain textured release papers, however, Biophilica plans to use Sappi's other finishes and textures, including glossy and matte finishes and varying grains for potential expansion in a premium line of goods.

To learn more about Sappi and Biophilica's partnership, please visit: https://www.sappi.com/unique-plastic-free-vegan-leather-an-ultracast-release-case-study.

