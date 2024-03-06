Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, RightBridge Ventures Group TO2 (113/24)

At the request of Rightbridge Ventures Group AB, equity rights TO2 will be traded on First North as from 7 March 2024. Security name: RightBridge Ventures Group TO2 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: RIGHTB TO2 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021150091 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 326184 ---------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO2 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Rightbridge Ventures Group AB at an exercise price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) paid for the Rightbridge Ventures Group AB's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 15 May 2024 - 29 May 2024, however not less than SEK 0.02 and not more than SEK 0.04 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 3 June 2024 - 17 June 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 13 June 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission AB on +46 70-389 48 88. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280.