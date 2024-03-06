Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D09W | ISIN: SE0019070749 | Ticker-Symbol: K0B0
Frankfurt
06.03.24
08:05 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
-50,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.03.2024 | 14:22
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, RightBridge Ventures Group TO2 (113/24)

At the request of Rightbridge Ventures Group AB, equity rights TO2 will be
traded on First North as from 7 March 2024. 



Security name: RightBridge Ventures Group TO2
----------------------------------------------
Short name:   RIGHTB TO2          
----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021150091         
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  326184            
----------------------------------------------



Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO2 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the Rightbridge Ventures Group AB at an exercise price  
     corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP)
     paid for the Rightbridge Ventures Group AB's share on Nasdaq First   
     North Growth Market during the period 15 May 2024 - 29 May 2024,    
     however not less than SEK 0.02 and not more than SEK 0.04 per share.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 3 June 2024 - 17 June 2024                       
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  13 June 2024                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura
Fondkommission AB on +46 70-389 48 88. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280.
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.