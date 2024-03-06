Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) TO8 (112/24)

At the request of Chordate Medical Holding AB, Chordate Medical Holding equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 8, 2024. Security name: Chordate Medical Holding TO 8 --------------------------------------------- Short name: CMH TO 8 --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021486131 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 326185 --------------------------------------------- Terms: Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 16 October 2024 up to and including 29 October 2024, but not less than the quota value of the shares. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Chordate Medical Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 4, 2024 - November 18, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 14, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities AB on +46 8 580 065 99.