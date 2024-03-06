Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024
WKN: A2DJ60 | ISIN: SE0009495559 | Ticker-Symbol: K1Z
06.03.24
08:05 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
06.03.2024 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) TO8 (112/24)

At the request of Chordate Medical Holding AB, Chordate Medical Holding equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 8, 2024. 



Security name: Chordate Medical Holding TO 8
---------------------------------------------
Short name:   CMH TO 8           
---------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021486131         
---------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  326185            
---------------------------------------------





Terms: Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the 
     volume-weighted price paid for the Company's share on Nasdaq First   
     North Growth Market during the period from and including 16 October  
     2024 up to and including 29 October 2024, but not less than the quota 
     value of the shares.                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Chordate Medical Holding AB               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 4, 2024 - November 18, 2024                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 14, 2024                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator
Securities AB. 

For further information, please call Vator Securities AB on +46 8 580 065 99.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
