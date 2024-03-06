Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Digital Pipeline, a web-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Loan Management System (LMS) software provider to the short term and payday loan industry.

Digital Pipeline's focus is in streamlining loan processing for small and medium size lenders in Canada. As part of this strategic relationship, Inverite anticipates adding its ID Verification and proprietary Risk Scoring modules to Digital Pipeline's feature set in Q2 2024. Through this partnership, Digital Pipeline aims to enhance its already streamlined loan processing system by integrating Inverite's comprehensive data verification capabilities. By leveraging Inverite's advanced technology, Digital Pipeline clients can now access seamless and efficient verification processes, ensuring the integrity and reliability of loan applications while expediting the approval and funding process.

"We are excited to partner with Inverite Insights to further empower short term and payday loan providers with unparalleled efficiency and security in their operations," said Faraz Rahman "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry. Together, we will continue to redefine the landscape of short term and payday loan software, providing our clients with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market."

Karim Nanji, Inverite CEO states, "This partnership provides Inverite with another distribution channel for its innovative verification solutions in identity, risk and compliance. We are delighted to join forces with Digital Pipeline in this partnership that integrates our advanced verification solutions with Digital's innovative CRM and LMS platform. Together, we can help lenders make informed lending decisions while streamlining their operations."

About Digital Pipeline:

At Digital Pipeline, we are on a mission to redefine the way payday loan providers move. Our software is designed to streamline loan processing and help our clients achieve their business goals. We provide innovative solutions that are tailored to the needs of the payday loan industry. We are the best payday loan CRM in North America. Our web-based software helps lenders and debt collectors automate workflows, adjudicate and fund new loans in under 10 minutes, and manage their business remotely. Our software is built by lenders and debt collectors, ensuring that it is safe, secure, and easy to use.

For further information about Digital Platform, please visit: digitalpipelineinc.com.

About Inverite Insights.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over seven billion financial data points from more than four million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inverite.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T: (855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@inverite.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200655

SOURCE: Inverite Insights Inc.