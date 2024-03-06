Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - BRKZ, a trailblazing construction tech startup, has successfully secured $8 million in Series A funding to revolutionize the building materials sector across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This significant financial boost is set to position BRKZ as a comprehensive one-stop-shop for the construction industry, facilitating a major expansion of its operations within the sector. The BRKZ team is on a mission to empower contractors to reach their full potential.

BRKZ was launched in 2022 and founded by Ibrahim Manna, a three-time logistics founder and former Careem executive, to address critical challenges in the construction industry such as fragmented supply chains, operational inefficiencies, and lack of access to finances. The company aims to leverage technology to ensure equitable access and opportunities for all contractors and is on a mission to build a tech-enabled ecosystem to revolutionize the MENA construction industry.

Importantly, BRKZ offers a quick and easy Request for Quotes (RFQ) process via WhatsApp or their website, streamlining the procurement process for construction materials. The simplified portal for suppliers enables them to customize prices by size, location, and delivery options. To date, BRKZ has facilitated over $170m quotations across nearly 1,200 products from more than 350 suppliers.

Ibrahim Manna, Founder of BRKZ, commented: "The investment underscores BRKZ's commitment to digitizing buying and selling building materials, promoting transparency, and fostering efficient contractor financing. It comes at a pivotal moment for BRKZ, enabling us to grow further within the $100billion construction market here in KSA. We're set to drive significant change, through tech, across every single touchpoint relevant to how building materials are sourced and supplied in a sector crucial to our economic landscape."

With this new funding, BRKZ is set to deepen its proprietary capabilities, getting closer to being a one-stop-shop for the construction industry, and expand its footprint across Saudi Arabia and beyond. Thus, contributing to the growth and efficiency of the construction sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

