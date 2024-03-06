Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - Newsfile, a leading provider of SEC filing services, has announced the launch of its new Form N-PX service, designed to assist investment managers in complying with the SEC's mandate regarding reporting on executive compensation voting, commonly known as "say-on-pay" matters. The SEC's new requirement necessitates investment managers to file their first report on Form N-PX in 2024 and annually thereafter.

Newsfile's Form N-PX service offers a comprehensive solution to this reporting requirement. The service involves receiving voting data in spreadsheet format from clients and converting it to the required XML format for filing. Clients will have the opportunity to review a proof of the XML code and a human-readable proof, ensuring accuracy and compliance with how the data will appear on the EDGAR website once filed.

To facilitate a smooth transition for clients, Newsfile is pleased to offer a "get started early" plan, allowing clients to provide test data for running through the conversion software. By taking advantage of this opportunity, clients can ensure readiness for their upcoming Form N-PX filings and minimize potential challenges.

"We are excited to launch our Form N-PX service, which streamlines the reporting process for investment managers," said Martin Francisco, EDGAR Filing Team Lead at Newsfile. "The use of a spreadsheet to collect the required data for transformation into the required format is a simple solution to what appears to be a complex problem. Our 'get started early' plan allows clients to provide test data in advance, giving them peace of mind and ensuring a smooth filing process."

Newsfile's commitment to client satisfaction and regulatory excellence makes it the ideal partner for investment managers seeking a reliable solution for Form N-PX reporting.

About Newsfile:

Newsfile Corp. is a trusted provider of regulatory compliance solutions, offering a wide range of services to assist companies with their filing requirements. With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Newsfile empowers clients to navigate complex regulatory landscapes with ease.

