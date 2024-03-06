AGFA HealthCare Accelerates Growth in Enterprise Imaging Cloud Amidst Strong Market Momentum

AGFA HealthCare, a leading provider of healthcare imaging and IT solutions, is pleased to announce continued advancement of its cloud strategy in North America. The growth in its cloud business demonstrates the company's commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative technology.

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Over the past 12 months, AGFA HealthCare has experienced an expansion in its cloud services, marking a significant milestone in its strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility, flexibility and efficiency for healthcare providers in North America.

AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Cloud

Key project highlights of AGFA HealthCare's expanding cloud business in North America:

Secure and reliable storage of petabytes of medical imaging data in public clouds encompassing nearly 30 million studies and 5 billion images

Hosting Enterprise Imaging VNA and the #1 Best in KLAS, XERO® Viewer for both commercial and government health systems in the cloud

Full public cloud deployment of Enterprise Imaging Radiology, Enterprise Imaging VNA, and XERO® Universal Viewer

"We are thrilled to witness the remarkable growth of our cloud business, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower healthcare providers," said Mark Burgess, President, North America, AGFA HealthCare. "The AGFA HealthCare Cloud Solution is designed for physician efficiency, so they can maximize their focus on patient demands and outcomes."

The AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Cloud offering is being featured at leading industry events, such as HIMSS, highlighting its role in creating an Imaging Health Network (IHN). Through the IHN, across facilities and sites, images are available to all members of the care team - no matter where they are, including on compatible mobile devices. Streaming from a longitudinal distributed health network can help reduce repeat imaging and assist decision-making. AGFA HealthCare previously announced it had joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to scale up the global availability of AGFA Enterprise Imaging on the cloud.

Meet AGFA HealthCare enterprise consultants in Orlando at HIMSS24, where we will engage with IT innovators who can discover how our Enterprise Imaging Platform keeps the entire healthcare eco-system in flow: to multi-specialty physicians, IT specialists, management, and patients.

