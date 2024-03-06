Unveiling Alden's Organic New Twist: Elevating Greek Yogurt to Perfection

The latest frozen desserts feature organic Greek yogurt ingredients in six flavorful twists.

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Alden's Organic, the leader in organic ice creams and frozen novelties, releases a new frozen dessert product line made with organic Greek yogurt in six delicious flavors.

These irresistible, mouthwatering bars are packed with simple, better-for-you ingredients, including live and active probiotic cultures. Certified USDA Organic and non-GMO, each delicious treat contains up to three grams of protein and ranges from 80 to 100 calories per bar.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to introduce our latest line of products. With key innovations like strained, organic Greek yogurt, these bars are simple and authentic - zero additives or fillers needed. It's truly a difference you can taste," said Joelle Simmons, Chief Growth Officer for Alden's Organic. "As consumer demand for fun and tasteful alternatives grow, our new lineup provides an expanded selection of delicious, frozen treats, eliminating any need for second-guessing."

Alden's Organic is redefining the frozen desserts category with its latest offerings. Crafted with smooth, organic Greek yogurt and infused with ribbons of real ingredients in each velvety bite, the six new flavors are:

Mango Twist

Chocolate Fudge Twist

Mint Fudge Twist

Espresso Twist

Salted Caramel Twist

Strawberry Twist

The new, ultra-smooth and creamy bars are the latest additions to Alden's Organic's expansive family of products featuring organic ice creams and frozen novelties, which can be found at select retailers nationwide or purchased directly from Alden's Organic.

For more information, follow @aldensicecream on Instagram and Facebook.

About Alden's Organic:

Alden's Organic is America's best-selling organic ice cream*. The brand was launched in 2004 in Eugene, Oregon, where they still make every batch. Alden's offers a full range of family and personal indulgence-size ice cream, frozen novelties, and dairy-free frozen desserts. Alden's products are certified organic, non-GMO, and are available at over 10,000 natural, specialty and traditional stores across the U.S. For more information, visit: https://www.aldensicecream.com.

*Source: SPINS Natural Channel, 52 Week Ending 12/31/2023

