AARDVARK Tactical's PROJECT7 Armor Updates XPV, Expands Production

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / PROJECT7 Armor is pleased to announce new additions to the in-demand Xternal Patrol Vest (XPV) product line as well as the company's production process. Effective immediately, the XPV is available in a new Uniform style carrier as well as two new colorways, navy blue and tan 499. In addition to the expanded XPV product options, PROJECT7 (P7) is increasing production capacity for all products. Both updates are driven by increased demand for PROJECT7's industry-leading tactical armor systems.

The XPV launched in the spring of 2023 and since then has been in demand by law enforcement and firefighters. The platform was designed to reimagine how police officers, detectives, K-9 handlers, firefighters, and paramedics are armored. The new uniform carrier and two new color options come in response to customer demand and bring the total number of color options to seven.

This product update aligns with the XPV's intended goal to provide customizable solutions for individual officers. The vest offers the benefits of a four-panel, tactical vest shape in a patrol-compatible vest that has multiple configurations to fit specific use cases. The XPV can be worn with its external carrier and ballistics alone or, for missions that require concealment or when wearing a Class A uniform, the optional internal concealable carrier and ballistic panels can be worn under a uniform or street clothes.

One of the XPV's most revolutionary features is the four-panel design. While traditional patrol vests utilize a two-panel construction (front and rear), the XPV's four-piece design (front, rear, and two cummerbunds) supports better sizing and greater coverage without sacrificing comfort. This improves mobility and wearability over traditional two-panel designs while also providing better coverage. Unlike other vests on the market, the XPV adapts to officers over time, offering a continuous fit over the service life of the vest regardless of officers' weight fluctuation or changes to body composition.

In addition to the updated XPV product options, PROJECT7 is also expanding its production capacity across its product lines. This is in response to a near 100% growth in PROJECT7 sales year over year. With the culmination of years of research, development, consultation, and testing, PROJECT7 has grown to offer a wide variety of platforms, helmets, and ballistic shields - aimed at providing the right solution for every user and threat.

Speaking about the development of PROJECT7, founder Jon Becker said, "We are extremely excited to expand the XPV product line and grow our manufacturing capability. When we started PROJECT7, it was our dream to build the absolute best possible armor system in direct cooperation with our end users. The rapid adoption we have seen, combined with our clients' love for the brand, has made that dream a reality and we are profoundly grateful for all the support. An end user entrusting their safety to PROJECT7 is the highest possible compliment we can receive."

To learn more about the XPV, visit https://shop.aardvarktactical.com/pages/project-7-armor-xpv.

To learn more about all of PROJECT7's products, visit https://www.project7armor.com/.

About PROJECT7 Armor:

PROJECT7 is the culmination of years of research and development geared toward producing the ultimate integrated tactical armor systems. PROJECT7 is sold exclusively to sworn military, law enforcement, and federal agents. Our product line is sold exclusively through our sole-source distribution partner AARDVARK in La Verne, California.

About AARDVARK:

Founded in 1987, AARDVARK is a leading distributor and system integrator specializing in the protection of tactical operators from local, state, federal, and military units. AARDVARK is headquartered in La Verne, California.

Contact Information:

Joe Liebersbach

Director of Client Strategy

pr@fpwmedia.com

541-343-1355

Related Images

SOURCE: AARDVARK Tactical

View the original press release on newswire.com.