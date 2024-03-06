Zeto Adds New Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Growth

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Zeto, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming EEG brain monitoring for healthcare with its innovative EEG headset and advanced cloud platform, today announced the appointment of Neway Redia as its new Chief Financial Officer. With a career spanning over 20 years, including 16 years at Siemens across multiple divisions and various countries, and last 4 years in leadership positions at medical technology startups, namely, Zap Surgical and Promaxo, Neway brings a wealth of experience and skill to help co-lead Zeto to its next stage of growth.

Aswin Gunasekar, Founder and CEO of Zeto, expressed his enthusiasm saying, "We are excited to welcome Neway Redia as our Chief Financial Officer, especially during a period of fast growth for Zeto. His diverse background, expertise, and strategic leadership are what our company needs at this pivotal phase of our journey. Under Neway's guidance, we look forward to scaling our operations rapidly and creating the foundation for Zeto to be able to lead the industry. We are optimistic about achieving rapid market penetration with our popular EEG platform."

On joining Zeto, Neway shared, "I am super excited to join Zeto at such an important phase. The company's market potential is huge, promising extensive opportunities for growth and innovation. As CFO, I aim to provide financial and strategic leadership to Zeto, as we transform EEG technology which is due for a change, and secure leadership position in the brain monitoring market."

Neway will be based out of Zeto's office in Santa Clara, working closely with the company's management team and the board of directors.

About Zeto

Zeto, Inc. is an award-winning, privately held medical technology company located in Santa Clara, CA, that is focused on transforming the way electroencephalography (EEG) is performed at hospitals and clinics. Zeto's revolutionary FDA-cleared EEG headset and cloud platform bring the traditional EEG procedure to the 21st century. The company plans to leverage its hardware and software technology to improve noninvasive monitoring of the brain's electrical activity and achieve better outcomes for neurological conditions such as epilepsy, sleep disorders, autism, stroke, and concussion.

