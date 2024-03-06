Anzeige
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
Dow Jones News
06.03.2024 | 15:19
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Extension and amendment of Banking facility

DJ RM plc: Extension and amendment of Banking facility 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Extension and amendment of Banking facility 
06-March-2024 / 13:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
6 March 2024 
 
RM plc 
Extension and amendment of Banking facility 
 
RM plc, ("RM", the "Company"), a leading global educational technology, digital learning and assessment solution 
provider, announces that it has reached agreement with its lenders to extend its current facility by a further year to 
the end of July 2026. 
 
As previously announced, in the second half of 2023, the Company entered discussions with its Lenders to extend its 
current facility by a further year and to review the requirements of the covenant testing. These discussions have now 
successfully concluded, and the Company has secured an agreement with Lenders which extends the existing GBP70m facility 
to July 2026 and has reset the requirements and extended the term of the quarterly minimum last twelve months ("LTM") 
EBITDA covenant tests to November 2025. From February 2026, the covenant tests are replaced by a quarterly LTM EBITDA 
(post IFRS16) leverage test and interest cover, both of which are required to be below 4 times. The "hard" liquidity 
covenant was also lowered to GBP5m for the periods 15th September to 24th October 2024 and 1st January to 21st March 
2025. All other requirements, including the fixed and floating charge and soft liquidity covenants, remain materially 
unchanged under the update. 
 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, commented: 
 
"I am grateful for the continuing support of our lenders and the extension to our facility and amendment to the 
covenant tests. Both lenders have held long term supportive relationships with the Company over many years and continue 
to support RM as it embarks on its strategic development programme to simplify the business, reduce its net debt, and 
return the Company to growth and profitability." 
 
 
Enquiries: 
RM plc investorrelations@rm.com 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer 
Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations 
 
 
Notes to editors 
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. Fifty years on, we 
are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and 
accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class 
solutions to optimise accreditation outcome. 
 
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to 
provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include: 
   -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and 
  governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. 
   -- TTS (Teacher Technology Solution) - an established provider of education resources for early years, 
  primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally. 
   -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK 
  schools and colleges. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  308101 
EQS News ID:  1852951 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852951&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2024 08:48 ET (13:48 GMT)

