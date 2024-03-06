Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.03.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (62/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo)
published on February 21, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Volvo has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for March 27, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
10.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is March 28, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB, VOLVA). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1201676
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
