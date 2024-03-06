Marula Mining Plc - Expansion of Geological and Exploration Team in Kenya

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

6 March 2024

Expansion of Geological and Exploration Team in Kenya

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African-focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its geological and exploration team in Kenya with the appointments of Mr Gilbert Kibet as Project Geologist and Ms Joy Chebet as Graduate Geologist.

Their immediate focus will be to begin exploration work at the Larisoro Manganese Mine located in Samburu County in Northern Kenya, with which Marula recently signed a binding terms sheet ("Term Sheet") with Kenyan manganese mine operator Gems and Industrial Minerals Limited ("GIM") for a 60% commercial interest as announced on 1 March 2024.

Both Mr. Kibet and Ms. Chebet will work under the guidance of Mr. Collins Aseto, the Head of Exploration, East Africa. They will work together to execute planned exploration program at the Larisoro Manganese Mine, which is proposed to include mapping, trenching ground magnetics, and reverse circulation drilling programs.

Mr. Aseto oversees the management and implementation of the Company's exploration programs throughout East Africa and is responsible for identifying additional exploration and mining opportunities in Kenya and Tanzania that align with the Company's strategic goals.

In addition to the immediate focus at the Larisoro Manganese Mine, the team will also be tasked with ongoing activities in Kenya and in assisting in ongoing exploration work at the Company's copper and graphite projects in Tanzania throughout 2024.

These appointments are part of the Company's commitment to ensure the realisation of its strategy and growth potential across all its mining activities and operations in East and Southern Africa through the recruitment of skilled local technical professionals.

Mr. Gilbert Kibet, Project Geologist

Mr. Kibet, a project geologist with over six years of experience in mining and mineral exploration in Kenya, brings both local and international expertise to the Company from hands-on experience in his previous roles.

He has previously worked at Nubian Shield Exploration and Mining in Juba, South Sudan, as an Exploration Geologist in the gold sector in Kenya with Acacia Mining Ltd, where he served as Project Geologist. Mr. Kibet holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nairobi.

Their role will include:

Responsible for overseeing the technical, administrative, and financial aspects of mineral research projects, ensuring adherence to Marula's Environmental, Social, and Governance protocols, and its Safety, Health, and Environment protocols.

Collaborate with the regional manager to plan technical work programs and lead geological mapping, geophysics, geochemical sampling, and exploration drilling teams from grassroots to brownfield.

Compile and present comprehensive administrative and technical reports on work progress to the regional manager, head office, and geological survey on a weekly, monthly, biannual, and annual basis.

Manage Marula's internal exploration and discovery database using Geographical Information Systems ("GIS") software such as ArcGIS, MapInfo Professional, Leapfrog, and Micro Mine. Deliver high-quality map layouts and interpret spatial data to facilitate target evaluation and exploration planning.

Oversee exploration drilling teams, drill hole logging, and sample collection and preparation. Ensure research targets are met within designated timeframes by optimising available resources.

Organising and participating in public relations exercises at government and local administrative levels. Fulfil any additional duties assigned by the regional manager with written agreement from Senior Management, including the CEO and Chairman.

Ms. Joy Chebet, Graduate Geologist

Ms. Joy Chebet, a graduate geologist, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nairobi and has over two years of experience in mining and mineral exploration in Kenya. She brings local expertise from her previous roles at Shanta Gold, where she served as a graduate exploration geologist.

Their role will include:

Responsible for the technical, administrative, and financial (bookkeeping) management of designated mineral research field projects, ensuring adherence to Marula's Environmental, Social, and Governance protocols as well as Safety, Health, and Environment protocols.

Mobilising and overseeing sampling and geological mapping teams, as well as managing four-wheel drive vehicles and necessary sampling equipment in remote locations.

Responsible for preparing sample dispatches, overseeing drilling projects (Rotary Air Blast ("RAB"), Reverse Circulation ("RC"), and Diamond Drilling ("DD")) in collaboration with the driller in charge.

Managing Marula's internal exploration and discovery database and presenting high-quality layouts/interpretations of spatial data using GIS.

Hosting and outlining strategies with visiting consultants and senior management, organising and attending public relations exercises, and compiling comprehensive administrative and technical weekly reports for the project geologist.

Collins Aseto, Marula Mining Head of Exploration East Africa said:

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Gilbert Kibet as Project Geologist and Joy Chebet as Graduate Geologist effective immediately. Gilbert brings more than six years of hands-on experience in mining and mineral exploration in Kenya, Tanzania, and South Sudan. Mr. Kibet will oversee technical, administrative and strategic planning of Exploration and Mining Projects in Kenya and provide support in Tanzania.

"I look forward to working closely with him across the various projects. Specifically, both Gilbert and Joy will support the upcoming mapping, trenching ground magnetics and reverse circulation drilling exploration programs at the Larisoro Manganese Mine in Samburu County Kenya as well as the copper and graphite projects in Tanzania during the second quarter of 2024.

"I look forward to working with both and to seeing them build successful careers here at Marula."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania, the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and the Larisoro Manganese Mine located in Kenya. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy. Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

