Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Corporation Announces Extensive Expansion onto the American Antimony Project, More than Doubling the Company Holdings

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is pleased to announce the completion of its largest expansion project to date. Totaling 2,417 acres across 117 freshly filed and completed lode claims, the project footprint now stands at approximately 4200 acres across 207 lode claims, all of which have 100% mineral rights under Xtra Energy Corp. Refer to Figure 1 for the updated footprint of the American Antimony Project. Located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada, the company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become the only major supplier of antimony in the United States.

Figure 1: The American Antimony Project Layout

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of Xtra Energy, stated, "As quoted in our last company press release (see 2/21/24 Company Update), the recent discovery of antimony stockpiles will lead to an aggressive approach in the development of the American Antimony Project and the production of antimony ore. This step forward demonstrates our commitment to becoming the single largest producer of antimony ore in America. Xtra Energy will take many essential actions in the near future to highlight the importance of this exceptional resource and its need for integration into the US supply chain."

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093057374695

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 207 lode claim, 4276 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com