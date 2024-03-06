ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

Price Increases Being Driven by Growing Global Demand for Spatial Computing, Indoor Navigation & Location Based AR Experiences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of its new pricing structure and brand new website, www.arway.ai. ARway is redefining the way developers and businesses interact with spatial computing and augmented reality technology, providing more robust solutions at valuable rates.

ARway has experienced significant growth and is anticipating upcoming expansions in the Company's Developer subscriptions and partnerships. As of now, ARway.ai proudly hosts 51 SaaS subscription accounts. The ARway platform continues to gain traction among tech enthusiasts, evident from the 3,700+ Starter Plan (Free Trial) users, who present a potential upgrade to the Developer Plan.

Furthermore, ARway.ai has over 250 monthly active users (MAU), with high potential for Developer Plan conversions. In addition to the growing user base, ARway.ai has solidified relationships with 7 paid partners and has 7 more prospective partnerships in the pipeline. This growth underscores the Company's commitment to providing exceptional value and fostering a strong developer community within the ARway ecosystem.

New Developer Plan Pricing

ARway.ai has introduced new developer pricing designed to not only provide developers with greater flexibility but also to provide increased revenue for the Company. These adjustments come in response to the increase in demand from around the globe for the Company's Developer Plan in 2024.

Monthly Plan: Available at $199 per month, ($2338 annually). This plan is tailored for developers seeking short-term, flexible access to ARway.ai's comprehensive suite of tools. Customers can save 15% if they pay 12 months in advance.

Available at $199 per month, ($2338 annually). This plan is tailored for developers seeking short-term, flexible access to ARway.ai's comprehensive suite of tools. Customers can save 15% if they pay 12 months in advance. Pilot Plans Pilot - Basic: Available at $10,000 per project. Tailored for developers and agencies for an out-of-box deployment at one location. Pilot - Plus: Available at $18,000 per project. Packaged for ready-to-deploy projects with full ARway functionality and white glove support



Reasons for Pricing Changes

The new pricing structure is due to increased demand and also a result of the recent enhancements to the ARway platform, including:

New SDK: Featuring more finely tuned deployment timelines, allowing developers to leverage the benefits of our system more rapidly and efficiently.

Featuring more finely tuned deployment timelines, allowing developers to leverage the benefits of our system more rapidly and efficiently. Increased Demand: The growing interest in our Developer Plan throughout 2024 has prompted us to adapt our offerings to better meet our users' needs.

The growing interest in our Developer Plan throughout 2024 has prompted us to adapt our offerings to better meet our users' needs. Enhanced Product Offering: The Developer Plan now includes multi-floor navigation and options for custom branding, providing a stronger, more versatile product offering.

State-of-the-Art Website Alongside the new pricing, ARway.ai is proud to unveil its completely redesigned website. The new site features an intuitive, user-friendly interface, showcasing our advanced AR solutions and providing easy access to our range of products and services. Visit the new website - click here

Bonus Shares

The Company also announces that it has issued a total of 87,719 Common Shares to employees/consultants of the Company in lieu of payment for amounts owing for services rendered to the Company (the "Share Settlements"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Share Settlements were issued at prices of CAD$0.57 and subject to the statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

