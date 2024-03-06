Airline Hydraulics Launches Comprehensive Industrial Framing Solutions With New WireCrafters Product Line

Airline Hydraulics Now Offers WireCrafters, Broadening its Aluminum Extrusion, Wire Partitioning, and Machine Guarding Lineup

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Airline Hydraulics, a leading distributor of machine automation, fluid power, and machine safety products, is excited to announce today the expansion of its aluminum extrusion and machine safety offerings with the addition of a new product line, WireCrafters. This strategic move allows Airline Hydraulics to provide more comprehensive industrial framing solutions, including safety, security, and storage options that complement the company's existing offerings from Bosch Rexroth and AMGS.

Airline Hydraulics' recent expansion enhances its framing product line, offering innovative solutions catering to both traditional and specialized markets. This move solidifies Airline Hydraulics as the go-to source for comprehensive framing solutions across various industrial sectors. Their range now includes wire partitioning solutions for tool cribs, secure storage, maintenance cages, machine guards, robotic work cell barriers, pallet rack backing, vertical lift enclosures, DEA-approved pharmaceutical enclosures, and more.

Billy Sipos, the Regional Manager of Southeast Automation Safety at WireCrafters, states, "WireCrafters excels in incorporating controls and cable management into their machine guarding solutions, perfectly complementing the core competencies of Airline's machine safety branch, MPSA. Airline Hydraulics showcases exceptional adaptability and understanding of our solutions and in meeting the demands of the industry." He adds, "Their proficient sales and technical support team are consistently available to assist their customers and their applications. They also have an exhaustive website for online customer support."

With this product line expansion, customers now have a wider variety of framing options. Known for their durable and versatile extrusions, WireCrafters will enable Airline to fill the gap in markets where specific applications are crucial. "WireCrafters' unique product line completes a critical piece of our framing puzzle, allowing us to serve market segments that require intricate, application-specific solutions," said John Guckin, General Manager of Framing at Airline Hydraulics. "Our clients can now benefit from a complete spectrum of options, ensuring they receive the exact solution they've been seeking."

This new product line is designed for seamless integration within existing systems, leveraging Airline Hydraulics' industry expertise alongside WireCrafters' reputation for superior quality solutions. The collaboration provides customers with the assurance of high-grade, long-lasting products that meet the demands of rigorous applications.

For more information on this latest partnership and the expanded product line, please visit www.airlinehyd.com or contact a sales representative at Airline Hydraulics.

