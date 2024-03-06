Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - A leading financial solutions provider in the United States, VIP Capital Funding has, of late, announced its acquisition of an impressive $100 million. With this influx of capital, the company targets to drive businesses' growth across multiple sectors by providing substantial working capital loans. This marks a significant milestone in their mission to support entrepreneurial spirit and financial development of enterprises thriving.





As per market survey, several companies are eyeing for an annual growth of 25% to 30% with working capital loans. This type of business funding typically aids in managing overhead costs like employee payment, covering accounts payable, inventory purchase, clearing short-term debts, etc.

Founder and Executive Principal Managing Partner of the Fintech firm, Mr. Joshua E Triplett, has shared the company's strategy to address this demand in an interview.

"We believe, a sizeable loan amount can adequately leave a tangible impact on businesses borrowing the fund," he said.

"Besides, less administrative burden on borrowers with minimal paperwork can save both time and effort. A favorable loan policy and associated charges also make this opportunity affordable for ventures."

The availability of credit between $50,000 and $15 million opens doors for companies of varying sizes, from startups to established mid-size ones. While industries continue to evolve and adapt to changing market dynamics, this financial product covers the expenses required for growth with minimal conditions.

Mr. Joshua E Triplett from the Fintech Firm explained that a business's eligibility for a working capital loan depends on its revenue. Once the criteria are met, borrowers can expect approvals within 24 hours. These approvals can be for 100% to 200% of their monthly earnings.

The feature-rich working capital loan offered by VIP Capital Funding has been customised for a variety of industries including medical, software, information technology, restaurants, bar and grill, dental and physician offices, gyms, pharmaceuticals, landscaping, architects, law firms, accounting agencies, day cares, golf courses and many more. All an applicant needs is to meet the desired eligibility parameter.

"We have been in this finance industry for over 30 years now, continually evolving for our valued customers. In the years to come, we aspire to make our products and services even more preferable, continuing our commitment to empowering businesses for development," informed Mr. Joshua E Triplett.

About the Company

Founded by Joshua E Triplett, VIP Capital Funding is currently headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with its branches expanding to Texas, Chattanooga Tennessee and Dallas. The Fintech Company provides working capital loans ranging from $50K to $15MM across 50 states, propelled by an efficient team of 50+ members. They are known for their minimal documentation, fast turnaround time and less stringent terms and conditions.

Contact Details:

Joshua E Triplett

Executive Principal Managing Partner: LinkedIn and Twitter handles

VIP Capital Funding:

Website: https://vipcapitalfunding.com/

Office Phone: 800-735-7754

Carlos Hernandez

Senior Vice President

Direct: 919-300-0203

Email: carlos@vipcapitalfunding.com

