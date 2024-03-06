Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914879 | ISIN: SE0000112385 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV
72,5472,5616:59
GlobeNewswire
06.03.2024 | 15:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to split in SAAB (63/24)

The following information is based on a press release from SAAB AB (SAAB)
published on March 6, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of SAAB has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled
for April 11, 2024 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will
be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The Ex-date is yet to be
determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in SAAB (SAAB). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1201690
