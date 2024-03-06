NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to split in SAAB (63/24)

The following information is based on a press release from SAAB AB (SAAB) published on March 6, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of SAAB has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 11, 2024 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in SAAB (SAAB). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1201690