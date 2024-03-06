Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares of H&D Wireless Holding AB (115/24)

New last trading day is changed to April 24, 2024 from March 26, 2024. With effect from February 20, 2024, the paid subscription shares in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 24, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HDW BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021513579 Order book ID: 323126 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB