Callahan Construction Managers Named to Boston Business Journal's Middle Market Leaders List

BRIDGEWATER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company headquartered in Bridgewater, Mass., is excited to announce that it has been named to the Boston Business Journal 's 2024 Middle Market Leaders list, which will be celebrated at a gala event in March.

This is Callahan's first year being named to the prestigious list tracking the 50 highest-growth middle-market companies in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on Boston Business Journal research and includes private and public companies across multiple industries that had annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Callahan's history stretches back over 70 years in the Northeast, and today is one of the largest open-shop, family-owned construction management companies in the region. The company prides itself on providing clients with industry-leading preconstruction and construction management services across market segments including life sciences, affordable housing, market-rate multifamily, senior housing, hospitality, corporate interiors, retail, educational, and other markets.

"Callahan has been in a position of ongoing growth thanks to a strong core of repeat customers and exciting new business opportunities," said Stephen Callahan, vice president / business development at Callahan. "We pride ourselves on our reputation for delivering best-in-class services that enable us to build incredible projects on behalf of our clients, and this approach to business has enabled us to join the ranks of the Boston Business Journal's prestigious list of Middle Market Leaders."

Companies named to the BBJ's list are ranked by a weighted score that takes into account the percent change in revenue between 2020 and 2022 and the actual value difference in revenue during the same time period. The score is meant to mitigate the difference between revenue growth at smaller companies versus larger companies within the middle market. Companies that did not record revenue growth from 2021 to 2022 were disqualified.

"Callahan Construction and Ironworkers Local 7 have had a working relationship for over 10 years. In our experience, Patrick Callahan, the firm's president, and Callahan Construction live up to their reputation of a company based on ethical, fair, and professional principles," said Vincent Coyle Jr., business manager, Local 7 Ironworkers. "Ironworkers Local 7 is proud to have our members working on Callahan projects and looks forward to continued success in the future. Congratulations to Callahan Construction on your well-deserved recognition as a Middle Market Leader!"

This is the fifth year of the Middle Market Leaders program. A final, ranked listing of the Middle Market Leaders will be unveiled at the awards event scheduled for March 20.

About Callahan Construction Managers

Callahan Construction Managers is a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., with a regional office in White Plains, NY. Callahan has served the New England and Northeast regions for over 70 years. As one of the region's largest open shop construction firms, Callahan provides a wide range of preconstruction and construction management services to local, regional, and national clients. Callahan's markets include multi-family residential, senior housing, affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational, retail and tenant fit up. Callahan was voted a 2023 "Top Place to Work" by the Boston Globe and 2022 "Best Place to Work" by the Boston Business Journal.

