Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - GoGlobal, a leader in international expansion and global human resources (HR) solutions, is pleased to announce its BlueOcean platform has achieved SOC 2 certification. Awarded by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), this certification underscores BlueOcean's adherence to stringent audits designed to ensure the utmost security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of customer data.

Margaret Yip, Partner at GoGlobal, says, "Achieving SOC 2 certification for our BlueOcean platform, in tandem with our ISO 27001 accreditation, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to data protection. As we navigate the complexities of recruiting, hiring, managing and paying employees globally, safeguarding our clients' data remains our top priority. This certification is reflective of our dedication to mitigating risks in today's data-sensitive environment."

BlueOcean helps organizations navigate the intricacies of global HR operations, offering a streamlined solution for scaling teams internationally. The platform is designed with a focus on simplicity and efficiency, empowering users to seamlessly handle payroll, generate invoices, share reports and oversee vital documents - all without being hindered by complexities.

The SOC 2 certification process, conducted by independent auditors from EY, affirms BlueOcean's compliance with the highest information security standards. This milestone offers organizations and employees peace of mind, knowing their sensitive information is safeguarded against potential vulnerabilities.

"This certification is a pledge to our clients worldwide that we are dedicated to delivering not just secure, but also efficient and trustworthy HR solutions," added Yip. "In an era where data security has reached critical mass, GoGlobal's BlueOcean platform is a reliable and secure technology platform for organizations looking to thrive on a global scale."





About GoGlobal

GoGlobal is a people-first international expansion and HR provider, with a globally distributed, naturally diverse remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology enabled EOR solution allows companies of all sizes to hire people anywhere in the world without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. With a presence in over 143 countries on six continents and growing, GoGlobal helps clients recruit, hire, manage and pay exceptional talent - quickly, cost-effectively and compliantly.

