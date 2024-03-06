Paramount Defenses, the world's #1 cyber security company in privileged access, identity and Active Directory security, founded by an ex-Microsoft cyber security expert, today announced the availability of Gold Finger version 8.0 for Microsoft Active Directory.

From America to Israel, from the European Union to Saudi Arabia and from India to Australia, Active Directory is the foundation of cyber security at thousands of business and government organizations worldwide today.

For over a decade, Active Directory has been successfully enabling organizations to autonomously operate the lifeline of their business, their mission-critical IT infrastructures, and retain their privacy.

Unfortunately, over the last few years, ostensibly in the name of security and modernization, certain Cloud-computing companies seem to have been deftly persuading organizations worldwide to transition their primary identities over to their Cloud, and organizations that do so may not realize that in doing so they are relinquishing operational autonomy and organizational privacy, and taking on an eternal dependency on these Cloud providers, essentially weakening their corporate and national security.

"In today's world, operational autonomy, security and privacy are absolutely imperative. The day an organization transitions its primary identities to a third-party, such as a provider in the Cloud, is the day it will have relinquished its operational autonomy and privacy, forever. Organizations whose primary identities reside in autonomously operated (e.g. Active Directory based) IT infrastructures need not relinquish their operational autonomy or surrender their privacy to techno-feudalism," said Sanjay Tandon, CEO of Paramount Defenses.

For over a decade, Active Directory has been the hallmark of autonomous operation, and the focal point of secure and efficient IT, identity and access management. The biggest challenge in organizational cyber security worldwide has been that attaining and maintaining least privileged access (LPA) in Active Directory, which are imperative for organizational cyber security and Zero Trust, has been difficult.

Attaining and maintaining least privileged access requires the fundamental ability to accurately assess and lockdown access in Active Directory, and Gold Finger's unique, patented, fully-automated Microsoft-endorsed access assessment capabilities let organizations easily, instantly and accurately assess and lockdown all access, including privileged access, the "Keys to the Kingdom," in Active Directory, thereby addressing the biggest challenge in organizational cyber security.

"Our mission at Paramount Defenses remains to help all organizations worldwide easily, securely and autonomously operate Active Directory powered IT infrastructures, so they can retain their operational autonomy, privacy and dignity," added Mr. Tandon, formerly Program Manager for Active Directory Security at Microsoft.

Gold Finger automates the highly sophisticated process of accurately analyzing millions of security permissions in Active Directory, and determining exactly who can do what, where and how in Active Directory, in terms of administrative tasks, at a button's touch, accomplishing in minutes, what takes months.

The combination of Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft-endorsed Gold Finger enables organizations worldwide to securely and autonomously operate their Active Directory powered IT infrastructures, thereby retaining control over their primary identities, and preventing techno-feudalism.

Gold Finger Version 8.0 also delivers support for Windows 11, and is now available.

For more information, please visit www.paramountdefenses.com

ABOUT PARAMOUNT DEFENSES

Paramount Defenses is a privately-held innovative American cyber security company engaged in the development of paramount, mission-critical cyber security defenses for organizations worldwide.

Established in 2006 by former Program Manager for Active Directory Security, the company's unique, innovative, patented accurate access assessment technology helps secure organizations worldwide.

It is the world's #1 company in the paramount access assessment space in the field of cyber security.

