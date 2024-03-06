Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit right of Biosergen AB (116/24)

With effect from March 07, 2024, the unitright in Biosergen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 18, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BIOSGN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021628575 Order book ID: 326187 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB