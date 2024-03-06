Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit right of Biosergen AB (116/24)

With effect from March 07, 2024, the unitright in Biosergen AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
March 18, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BIOSGN UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021628575              
Order book ID:  326187                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
