Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Baby2Baby Launches Partnership With Huggies-Maker Kimberly-Clark To Provide Millions of Diapers and Wipes to Mothers in Need and Triple Their Maternal Health & Newborn Supply Kit Initiative

A multi-million-dollar grant including funds and in-kind products will expand the reach of Baby2Baby's Program with The Department of Health & Human Services

LOS ANGELES, CA and DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit organization, and Huggies diapers are joining forces to provide crucial support to new mothers and babies with a program that will launch timed to Mother's Day 2024. In an effort to address rising diaper need in America and combat the tragically rising maternal mortality rate, Huggies, through the Kimberly-Clark Foundation, has committed to tripling the reach and impact of Baby2Baby's initiative with The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Through a multi-million-dollar grant including funds and an in-kind product donation of its diapers, wipes and postpartum pads the program will support maternal and infant health, particularly among vulnerable communities.

Originally announced by Vice President Kamala Harris at Baby2Baby's Headquarters in Los Angeles, Baby2Baby funded a pilot program and distributed 3,000 Maternal Health and Newborn Supply kits through hospitals and community-based partner organizations across Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico - three states experiencing deep levels of family poverty and high maternal mortality rates. Now with the critical support of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and Huggies, an additional 10,000 kits will be distributed across ten states this year, including the three pilot states and seven new states.

The kits contain items that are vital for the health and comfort of both mother and child including diapers, wipes, hygiene products, breastfeeding supplies, postpartum care and educational resources. These critical items also provide mental health support by alleviating the stress of meeting their baby's most basic needs.

"Nearly half of all families in this country who need diapers cannot afford them," said Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. "Not being able to afford the items their babies need takes a profound toll on a mother's mental health. We've listened to moms across the country and understand their unique challenges after giving birth, and are proud to partner with Huggies to provide 10,000 new mothers with basic essentials for themselves and their newborns."

"The partnership with Baby2Baby provides much-needed supplies and educational information to mothers and their newborns. Expanding the program allows us to help more families in more states and close gaps in maternal health care that exist across the country," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Every mother should have access to the support they need for their family to be healthy. The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to use every lever available to support these women and their families until they do."

"Kimberly-Clark believes in supporting changemakers like Baby2Baby to uplift communities and address grassroots needs. With this new partnership, Huggies will continue its mission to provide a healthy start for many more babies in America, building on our more-than-a-decade long history of providing over 300 million diapers to those who need them most. We are delighted to have this opportunity to strengthen and support the work being done by the U.S. Department of Human and Health Services and Baby2Baby to support mothers and children," said Russ Torres, president of Kimberly-Clark North America.

U.S. maternal mortality rates more than doubled in the last 20 years, with mental health being cited as a leading cause of maternal mortality. The partnership between Baby2Baby and Huggies underscores a shared commitment to reducing this shocking statistic while supporting maternal and infant health in communities in need.

While Baby2Baby has distributed 170 million diapers in the past 12 years, that is still just a fraction of the need. This year, the organization received requests for more than 1.5 billion diapers. This donation from Huggies will enable Baby2Baby to extend its reach, ensuring that more mothers and babies receive the support they need immediately after giving birth.

About Baby2Baby:

Baby2Baby is a $80 million national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 375 million items over the past 12 years - more than any organization of its kind - to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

About Kimberly-Clark:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.





