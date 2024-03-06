Cloud DX Inc.: CLOUD DX Signs Contract with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

The Master Deployment Agreement can cover multiple funded research projects over 5 years, potentially involving over 1,000 patients.

News in Summary

On February 23, 2024, Cloud DX and the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute signed a 5 year Master Deployment Agreement to facilitate the provision of Cloud DX remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology for projects, studies and clinical trials at the Institute.

OHRI purchasing of Cloud DX Connected Health products and services has been streamlined under specific Statements of Work (SOWs) for each project, study or trial.

The Institute's 2,200 research staff are currently conducting over 700 clinical trials, researching better ways to care for patients with over 100 different diseases.

Cloud DX has announced new contracts, renewals or purchase orders valued at over $2.8M CAD since January 1, 2024, along with new partners VHA Home HealthCare and Sanrai International

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring platforms is pleased to announce a new Master Deployment Agreement with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute (OHRI).

OHRI is an academic health research institute located in the city of Ottawa, Ontario. It is the research arm of The Ottawa Hospital and is affiliated with the University of Ottawa.

OHRI houses approximately 2,200 scientists, clinician investigators, students, research fellows, and support staff. Its researchers are studying more than a hundred different diseases, conditions and specialties with an overall focus on translating discoveries and knowledge into better health.

Researchers at the Institute intend to use Cloud DX Connected Health products and services to enable remote patient monitoring, communication via video and text, schedule and compliance management, and improved clinical study efficiencies, allowing the researchers to conduct higher quality clinical studies. Cloud DX technology will make it possible to recruit subjects for trials more efficiently, and to gather more information from each subject. Each order for Cloud DX technology will be covered by a separate Statement of Work (SOW), with plans in place for projects involving over 1,000 patients.

Cloud DX has a successful track record of academic partnership, working with prestigious institutions such as the Population Health Research Institute, McMaster University, University of New Brunswick, University of Waterloo, University of California San Diego, Simon Fraser University and several others. Researchers have published papers describing the benefits of Cloud DX technology in peer reviewed journals including the British Medical Journal, the Canadian Journal of Cardiology and Journal of Medical Internet Research.

Dr Sylvie Aucoin, clinician investigator at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and anesthesiologist at The Ottawa Hospital commented: "Virtual care and remote monitoring technologies have great potential to improve patient care. Our research team looks forward to working with CloudDx on research in this area."

Cloud DX Co-founder and COO Anthony Kaul stated: "Cloud DX is excited to embark on this new partnership with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute. Since our founding in 2014 Cloud DX has participated in some of the most important research in digital health. Papers published about virtual care using Cloud DX, including the PVC-RAM-1 study in the British Medical Journal, have been cited around the world. Our research partnerships often lead to large-scale commercial contracts, as was the case with long-term clients Hamilton Health Sciences, The Ottawa Hospital, Alberta Health Services, and others. We're confident that our contributions to research at OHRI will continue to improve care for Canadians, and customers in other countries as well."

About Cloud DX??

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. The Company is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, winner of "2022 Top Innovator" from Canadian Business, a 2021 "Edison Award" winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada and Sanrai International.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

À propos de Cloud DX

Accélérant les soins de santé virtuels, Cloud DX a pour mission d'améliorer les soins de santé pour tous. Notre plateforme de surveillance à distance des patients Connected HealthMC est utilisée par des entreprises de soins de santé et des équipes de soins partout en Amérique du Nord pour gérer virtuellement les maladies chroniques, permettre aux gens de vieillir chez eux et fournir des soins post-chirurgicaux de qualité hospitalière à domicile. Nos partenaires obtiennent de meilleurs résultats pour les soins de santé et les patients, réduisent le besoin d'hospitalisation ou de réadmission, et réduisent les coûts de prestation des soins de santé grâce à une utilisation plus efficace des ressources. Cloud DX est co-lauréate du prix Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, lauréate du prix Edison 2021, finaliste du concours « World Changing Idea » de Fast Company et un des dix plus importants fournisseurs de télésanté au Canada.

Site des relations avec les investisseurs de Cloud DX https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

La Bourse de croissance TSX et son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'assument aucune responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Tous les énoncés prospectifs sont assujettis à des risques et à des incertitudes, tels que ceux décrits dans les rapports périodiques de Medtronic déposés auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission. Les résultats réels peuvent sensiblement différer des résultats anticipés.

