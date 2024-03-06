Vaxart, Inc. Appoints Steven Lo as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Michael J. Finney, Ph.D. to Continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) (the "Company" or "Vaxart") today announced that it has appointed Steven Lo as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective as of March 18, 2024. Mr. Lo is a highly experienced biopharma executive with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries, including over 12 years of C-level experience in publicly traded biotech companies. Michael J. Finney, Ph.D. will step down as interim Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Steve to Vaxart and want to express my deepest confidence in him as we transition Vaxart's leadership," said Dr. Finney. "It has been an honor to lead this incredibly talented team during its management transition and I am looking forward to working with Steve and the management team to drive the Company forward."

"This is an exciting time for Vaxart, with tremendous prospects for value creation," said Mr. Lo. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead Vaxart in the next chapter of its strategy and to advance the Company's transformational oral vaccine platform."

Mr. Lo was most recently with Valitor, Inc., a private biotech company, serving as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors since 2022. From 2019 to 2022 Mr. Lo was the President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of the board of directors of Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. From 2015 to 2019, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. At that company he built and led business development and the worldwide commercialization of the company's first product. Prior to that, he was Chief Commercial Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, where he established the commercial organization to launch the company's first product. Earlier in his career, he spent 13 years at Genentech, Inc., a member of the Roche Group, in a variety of leadership roles of increasing responsibility in commercial and drug development. He worked in numerous areas, including oncology, endocrinology and other specialty therapeutics. Mr. Lo started his career in the pharmaceutical industry at AstraZeneca after holding positions in finance and operations at Kaiser Permanente. Mr. Lo obtained a Masters in Health Administration from the University of Southern California and a B.S. in Microbiology from the University of California, Davis.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and to eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, coronavirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

