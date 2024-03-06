North Bay Resources Inc.: North Bay Resources Announces Assays from Murex Copper Project up to 3.12% Cu, 60.3g/t Au, 141g/t Ag, and 8.11% Zn

SKIPPACK, Pa., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "North Bay") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce previously unreleased assays (with the exception of sample H619241) at its wholly owned Murex Copper Project (formerly Mt. Washington).

Fall 2023 Exploration consisted of geochemical and geological mapping in the North of the property, yielding the following assays:

H619230 22.2g/t gold, 48.0g/t silver, 0.63% copper, 8.11% zinc

H619231 5.11g/t gold, 24.4 silver, 0.93% copper, 0.42% zinc

H619232 1.18g/t gold, 71.8g/t silver, 3.12% copper, 0.27% zinc

H619241 60.3g/t gold, 141g/t silver, 0.62% copper, 6.76% zinc

H619233 and H619234 were outside the mineralized zone

Fall 2023 Exploration consisted of 6 rock chip samples covering the Lupus and Lakeview Zones. Rock chip sampling consisted of geochemical analysis at ALS Chemex Labs, North Vancouver, B.C. ALS method ME-MS61, ME-OG62, Cu-OG62, Zn-OG62, PGM-MS23, As-OG62, and Au-AA25.

Historic Exploration

Although completed by qualified Geologists and Engineers, historic results are not NI-43101 compliant.

In addition, to the gold and polymetallic zones in the North of the property, the Murex breccia zones are located in the central part of the property and are interpreted as a collapsed volcanic dome structure with shallow-dipping thrust faults cut by steeply dipping faults associated with polymetallic Cu-Ag-Au-As-Sb-Mo-Te bearing sulphide mineralization. Historic work identified a 700m X 700m area, the D Zone, along with the A Zone and E Zone, two breccia zones within a 1,200m X 3,000m area.

The property has been systematically explored, since 1957, by various operators including Noranda, now Glencore. Extensive previous exploration has occurred with the following significant drill intercepts:

Hole 69-10

82.3m @ 0.20% copper, 0.015% molybdenum and 3.3 g/t silver from surface to 82.3m

Hole 69-14

27m @ 0.22% copper, 0.005% molybdenum and 3.4 g/t silver from surface to 27.4m

Hole 73-3, assayed for copper only

120.2m @ 0.24% copper from 3.2m to 123m

Hole 73-6, assayed for copper only

60.3m @ 0.20% copper from 2.6m to 62.9m

Hole 74-2

46.5m @ 0.53% copper, 0.17g/t gold and 7.2g/t silver from 9.1m to 55.6m and

30.0 m @ 0.245% copper, 0.003g/t gold and 4.1g/t silver from 62.9m to 89.9m

Hole 74-3

57.1m @ 0.058% copper, 0.73g/t gold and 2.1g/t silver from 0m to 57.2m

Hole 86-1

16.0m @ 6.1 g/t gold, 4.2g/t silver and 0.17% copper from 1.5m to 17.5m

Hole 86-7

19.8m @ 0.22g/t gold, 9.9g/t silver and 1.5% copper from 29.4m to 49.2m and

6.8m @ 0.38 g/t gold, 21 g/t silver and 3.3% copper from 55.5m to 62.3m

Hole 88-19

16.0m @ 6.1g/t gold, 4.2g/t silver and 0.17% copper

There has been extensive trenching and surface sampling at the Murex zones grading up to 9% copper and over 100g/t gold.

Copper Island Project

The Company has completed exploration at the Copper Bell Zone where Summer 2023 Exploration resulted in assays up to 14.7% copper (see Press Release dated February 16th, 2024). Geological mapping and assays are now pending.



Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NORTH BAY RESOURCES INC.

Jared Lazerson

CEO

jared@northbay-resources.com

northbay-resources.com

215-661-1100

