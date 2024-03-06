Reveal Lasers LLC: Reveal Lasers Launches Attiva: Skin Structure Enhancement With Targeted iRF Energy

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Reveal Lasers LLC is proud to announce the launch of Attiva, a groundbreaking, mini cannula-delivered intelligent radiofrequency (iRF) treatment designed to enhance the structure of the skin, on both the face and body with unprecedented precision and efficacy.

Attiva by Reveal Lasers LLC

Skin Structure Enhancement with Targeted iRF Energy

"Things in aesthetics change on a day-to-day basis, and what excites me about Attiva is that it's a new device that is going to be more precise for enhancing the structure of the skin," says Erika Barry, NP-C, known as InjectorBunny on Instagram. "It has an easy-to-use mini cannula that goes under the skin and allows us to target areas of the face and body precisely. I can treat patients with Attiva in conjunction with injectable fillers and neuromodulators, with no worries about affecting the product. It's simply enhancing the product and overall patient results. Attiva truly bridges the gap between cosmetic enhancement, using injectables, with surgical intervention."

Attiva sets itself apart with its innovative technology, delivering radiofrequency energy beneath the skin's surface with a cannula to generate substantial heat, without compromising skin integrity. Unlike traditional treatments, the Attiva system triggers an immediate contraction of collagen fibers and stimulates fibroblasts to produce new collagen and elastin, resulting in visible, long-lasting results.

"This treatment has changed the way I address age-related concerns with my patients," adds Dr. Jack Zamora, Plastic Surgeon in Denver, Colorado. "It's an in-office treatment that can be performed with simple, local anesthesia and virtually no downtime. I've performed hundreds of procedures at this point with no complications and patients are seeing results almost instantly. This technology is the best that I have seen in a very long time."

Utilizing continuous, fractional, and sequential radiofrequency currents, Attiva uniformly heats subdermal tissue layers, all while closely monitoring skin temperatures with an FDA-approved thermal imaging camera. This ensures precise control throughout the treatment, allowing providers to tailor thermal diffusion based on individual needs and skin concerns.

Attiva's Double Temperature Control system, equipped with a microcannula and external thermal control camera, further enhances treatment safety and efficacy. Providers can confidently administer treatments knowing that both internal tissue and skin surface temperatures are continuously monitored and regulated.

"We're thrilled to introduce Attiva to the market," said Bob Daley, CEO at Reveal Lasers LLC. "With its advanced technology and unparalleled precision, Attiva represents a new frontier in radiofrequency treatments, offering patients visible, contoured results with minimal downtime."

For more information about Attiva and how to incorporate this revolutionary treatment into your practice, visit us.reveallasers.com.

