John Galt Solutions' Supply Chain Scholarship is Now Open for Applications

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, announces the latest call for applications for its scholarship for future supply chain leaders. This higher education scholarship, tailored for students pursuing business forecasting and supply chain management, is now accepting applications at https://johngalt.com/scholarships. The deadline for submissions is May 31st, 2024.

With the goal of supporting the next generation of supply chain leaders, John Galt Solutions awards a $10,000 scholarship twice a year to students who demonstrate passion and dedication to their careers in business forecasting or supply chain management, along with an enduring commitment to honing their skills. Successful scholarship recipients will exhibit exceptional leadership experience, community and volunteer engagement, as well as outstanding academic and personal accomplishments that set them apart.

"We're proud to continue providing this opportunity to nurture the next generation of supply chain leaders," said Anne Omrod, founder and CEO, John Galt Solutions. "We're excited to re-open our scholarship process and invite passionate supply chain students to submit their applications. All of us at John Galt Solutions eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact of this scholarship on their journey towards success."

Eligibility for this scholarship requires students to be enrolled full-time in an accredited U.S. or Canadian institution for the current academic year, pursuing degrees in supply chain management, business forecasting, or related programs.

The application deadline is May 31st, 2024, and winners will be announced in July 2024.

For more information about our scholarships and to apply, please visit:?https://johngalt.com/scholarships?or email?connect@johngalt.com.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

