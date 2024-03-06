SolarPower Europe has held a two-day event to address tensions between rapidly growing PV capacity and the desire to establish a solar industry on the continent. Around 400 participants were at the recent SolarPower Europe Summit 2024 event when SolarPower Europe President Aristotelis Chantavas and the vice president of the EU Commission, Maros Sevcofic, officially launched the Mission Solar initiative in Brussels. Walburga Hemetsberger, the CEO of SolarPower Europe, answered questions from politicians for around two hours. In recent years, the solar industry has achieved a certain level of importance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...