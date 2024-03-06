New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - Metari Media is excited to announce its recent push to achieve a $1M+ yearly run rate. Metari Media focuses on providing custom-tailored solutions to help realtors across North America boost their careers through its award-winning real estate appointment generation system that has helped their clients achieve a 90% success rate.





Metari specializes in three core services: social media marketing appointment, setting & sales. They assist realtors in securing appointments by leveraging targeted Facebook and Instagram ads across their targeted cities. Once the leads are generated, they go ahead and nurture them with the help of their dedicated in-house ISA (Inside Sales Agent) team. Their business model operates on a referral basis, with agents compensating Metari with 10% - 15% of earned commissions for each sourced appointment/lead that produces a successful deal, as this benefits all parties when working together. Agents only pay out commissions based on positive results, and ultimately, Metari makes more in the long run, which creates a worthwhile partnership based on merit, success, and hard work.

In the agency world, metrics define success and progressive business outcomes. As mentioned above, Metari stands out with a customer success rate that surpasses industry standards, with 90% of their clients seeing their first deal in progress in the first month. This is due in part to their award-winning system, which founders Sam & Meekail spent close to 6 years building. This unique framework is what allows them to efficiently manage and cultivate deal flow for partnered agents.

Metari focuses on providing modular solutions to help realtors dominate their local market by leveraging the agent's knowledge of their market. This approach, blended in with their experience as award-winning marketers, makes for a marketing strategy that will only work for that particular client.

Prior to launching their agency, Sam and Meekail spent years managing ads for agents thus, they're privy to which strategies work and which don't.





Sam Lepcha and Meekail Khan

Apart from their competitive edge in the real estate marketing field, the team at Metari has been able to capitalize on another crucial finding. That is, "speed to lead." Due to this, Metari strategically deploys sales agents to nurture leads through a 90-day follow-up process where they give each lead 20 touchpoints (12 phone calls, 8 texts). This way, they are able to vet through the tire-kickers and unqualified prospects to make sure they deliver only the best appointments to the realtors.

At the end of the day, Metari is dedicated to guiding realtors toward their desired destination, bridging the gap between their current situation and their desired outcome. Their approach goes beyond lead generation and marketing; they consider each project unique and model their client approach accordingly based on the challenges they face. This client-centric service model has allowed them to achieve a 90% client success rate.

Contact Name(s): Sam Lepcha, Meekail Khan

Company Name: Metari Media

Email: sam@metarimedia.com, meekail@metarimedia.com

Website Link: https://metarimedia.com/

Metari Media announces its achievement of surpassing a $1M annual run rate, offering specialized real estate client acquisition services to realtors across North America. With a focus on social media marketing, appointment setting, & sales, Metari assists clients in securing transactions through targeted Facebook/Instagram ads, supported by a dedicated in-house ISA team & focused on personalization. Their referral-based business model, wherein agents compensate Metari with 10%-15% of earned commissions for successful deals.

