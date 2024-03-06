Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announced that its management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

36th Annual Roth Conference March17-19, Dana Point, California, USA

This event provides investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies.

Bio-Europe Spring March18-20, Barcelona, Spain

This is the premier springtime partnering event, bringing together over 2,000+ companies to engage in one-to-one meetings.

Congrès de la Société Francophone du diabète - March19-22, Toulouse, France

This congress covers all aspects of modern diabetology, from fundamentals to clinical practice, with a special focus on therapeutic and technological innovations and e-health.

Investor Access April 4-5, Paris, France

This event is dedicated to individual shareholder and brings together companies and investors for two days of conferences and pre-hosted meetings.

Cell and Gene Meeting on the Med April 9-11, Roma, Italy

This is the leading conference bringing together the cell and gene therapy sector. Covering a wide range of topics (from market access to regulatory, manufacturing or financing), this program features expert-led panels, one-on-one partnering capabilities, presentations by leading companies.

LSX World Congress April 29-30, London, UK

The event brings together the CEOs and senior decision makers from the world's most innovative biopharma, medtech and healthtech companies with investors, senior BD&L teams, R&D leaders and industry KOLs.

Equity Forum Spring May13-15, Frankfurt, Germany

Around 120 listed companies from Germany and abroad attend this event to present their latest business figures and outlooks for the following financial year to selected investors, analysts, financial journalists and other capital market players.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of EuronextTM Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 26, 2023 updated by the amendment of 26 July 2023 (D.23-0346-A01) and amendment of 13 September 2023 (D.23-0346-A02), available at www.adocia.com, in particular uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

