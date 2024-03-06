Industry 5.0 Market to Reach $637.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 17.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The industry 5.0 market is projected to experience significant growth due to increase in use of collaborative robots, surge in demand for manufacturing industry, and growing availability of cost and energy-efficient robots.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industry 5.0 Market by Technology (Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Automation, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Others) and End-Use Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Automotive, Semiconductor, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global industry 5.0 market was valued at $129.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $637.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The Industry 5.0 market is expected for significant expansion, driven by increase in adoption of collaborative robots, surge in demand within the manufacturing sector, and rise in availability of cost-effective and energy-efficient robotic solutions. Furthermore, the integration of predictive analytics in supply chain and maintenance operations, coupled with rise in prevalence of automation technologies, is anticipated to present lucrative avenues for market growth during the forecast period. However, challenges such as elevated installation costs and apprehensions surrounding data privacy and regulatory compliance serve as constraints to the overall expansion of the Industry 5.0 market.

The Robotics Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status during the Forecast Period

By technology, the robotics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global industry 5.0 market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as it is expected to fulfill the growing demand for automation and automotive application around the globe.

The Manufacturing Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status during the forecast period

By end-use vertical, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global industry 5.0 market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the automotive segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 18.9% from 2023 to 2032 owing to increase in installation of collaborative robots and service robots in the automotive manufacturing units globally.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain its Dominance by 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global industry 5.0 market revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to continuous expansion of telecommunication networks, particularly the deployment of 5G technology in smart warehouses, buildings and other applications during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global industry 5.0 market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

