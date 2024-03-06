Finastra hires Chief Technology Innovation Officer

Mike Stawchansky to drive all customer technology and innovation initiatives

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the appointment of Mike Stawchansky to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Innovation Officer. Mike is working in the Office of the CEO and is responsible for Finastra's customer technology and innovation initiatives.

Mike said, "I am so excited to be part of Finastra and I'm truly inspired by the passion and excitement that I see here around delivering innovative and modern technology solutions to our customers. In addition, it is an honor to head up such an advanced generative AI (Gen AI) team. Finastra is ahead of the curve when it comes to educating its workforce on how to use this technology and I can't wait to build on that, bringing more customer-facing solutions to market which encapsulate Gen AI benefits."

Reporting to Finastra CEO, Simon Paris, Mike oversees the customer technology senior leadership team, championing operational excellence in this space. He will drive the company's customer technology and Gen AI innovation initiatives.

Simon said, "Mike brings a wealth of expertise in building modern tech stacks and cloud transformations. His knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to bring our customers open technology solutions which drive business growth and efficiencies, and ultimately empower financial institutions with our relentless commitment to innovation."

Mike joins Finastra from Collibra, a privately held data intelligence platform, where he was SVP of Platform and Production Engineering. His career spans more than 25 years and also includes senior roles at Salesforce and WebMD.

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

