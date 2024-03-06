Marvel Discovery Corp.: Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the " Property ") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1 ).

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer , states , "We are thrilled with the results of our inaugural drill campaign at our Duhamel project. Every hole was successful in intersecting our interpreted target horizons -intersecting disseminated, semi-massive and/or massive sulfide zones. At this state we have decided to pause our drilling operations and now will focus our efforts on both field and desktop studies to help us gain a better understanding of both the genesis and structural setting of these exciting massive sulfide zones. While we wait for assays on all holes, we will be conducting low frequency Borehole and Surface Time Domain Electromagnetics to assist with future targeting areas. Our field geologist is most excited with these initial results and seeing mineralized textures suggestive of these sulfides being part of a much larger sulfide pool, and we eagerly anticipate the Geophysical results to help us vector towards the higher conductance and thicker sulfide zones."

Figure 1: Regional location of the Duhamel Property

Phase 1 drilling consisted of 5 holes totaling 1,218m ( table 1 ), which targeted numerous priority airborne and ground EM conductors within the Houlière block (figure 2 ). Historical work within the Property and surrounding areas have shown these conductors are the primary target horizons.

Several sulfide-rich mineralization intervals were intersected on the five drillholes which drilled into mafic-ultramafic magmatic rocks suite located in the margin of a large anorthosite body named Saguenay Lac-Saint- Jean SLSJ Anorthosite Suite.

Figure 2: EM Anomaly Map of Houlier and Duhamel Blocks

Table 1: Resume of the five (5) drill holes

The first hole drilled, DU24-01, intersected a wide, 33.0m, interval of disseminated sulfide mineralization from a hole depth 69.0m- 102.0m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-60cm hosted in mafic-ultramafic magmatic rocks. Other sulfide mineralization intervals were intersected in hole DU24-01 and they are at 120.5m (5.5m), at 134m (1.0m); at 143.0m (11.3m), at 159.1m (1.6m), at 172.2m (2.4m), at 204.5m (1.6m), at 226.6m (0.7m), at 239.8m (0.3m), at 244.3m (1.0m), at 258.6m (1.5m), and at 314.2m (2 cm wide). An example of one of these massive sulfide bands with shows tremendous potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-01 is highlighted in figure 3. Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole some of which contains sulfides clusters and stringers.

Figure 3: Massive sulfide band intersected in hole DH24-01 (69.8m - 70.1m)

The second hole drilled, DU24-02, intersected a wide, 13.9m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 7.5m- 21.4m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-70cm. An example of one of these semi-massive sulfide bands with shows tremendous potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-02 is highlighted in figure 4. Other same disseminated sulfides intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-40cm were intersected at 32.0 (0.8m), at 37.8m (5.9m), at 99.8m (3.6m), at 135.8m (7.6m), at 169.8m (18.2m), and at 231.2m (5.7m). Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole some of which contains sulfides clusters and stringers.

Figure 4: Massive sulfide band and cluster Intersected in Hole DH24-02 (43.1m - 43.7m)

Hole DU24-03, intersected a wide, 10.3m, interval of disseminated mineralization from a hole depth 88.6m - 98.9m and within this are semi-massive sulfide stringers and clusters zones ranging from widths of 10-50cm. Other same disseminated mineralized intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-80cm were intersected at 111.3m (2.5m), and at 121.5m (2.0m). Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole. The Hole DU24-04 intersected a wide, 17.3m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 21.7m - 39.0m and within this are semi-massive stringers zone 10cm-90cm. Noteworthy within hole DU24-04 is a significant vein of massive chalcopyrite with pyrrhotite mineralization over the interval of 79.7m - 80.1m which is highlighted in figure 5. Other same disseminated sulfide intervals with semi-massive stringers zones ranging from widths of 5cm-70cm were intersected at 71.9m (2.0m), at 76.0m (2.1m), at 89.2m (3.6m), and at 104m (1.3m). Figure 5: Massive chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite vein intersected infilled in brecciated pyroxenite in Hole DH24-04 (76.8m - 77.1m). The hole drilled, DU24-05, intersected a wide, 10.8m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 115.0m - 125.8m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-120cm. An example of these massive sulfide bands with shows a potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-05 is highlighted in figure 6 to 8. Other disseminated sulfides intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-120cm were intersected at 57.4m (4.4m), at 95.1m (5.6m), at 145.8m (6.4m), and at 197.2m (3.8m, open down hole). Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) mineralization as dissemination, as semi-massive and massive iticking up to dozen meters in width were intersected in this hole: at 10.0m (14.5m), at 33.0m (25.6m), at 74.7m (20.4m), and at 110.9m (10.4m). Those contains a potential for titanium and chromium. Figure 6: Semi-massive and massive sulfide zone intersected in Hole DU24-05 (60.6 - 61.9m.) Figure 7: Semi-massive and massive sulfide zone intersected in Hole DH24-05 (145.9 - 146.7m). Figure 8: Massive sulfide zone intersected in Hole DH24-05 (124.6 -125.6m). Duhamel Project For general information, the Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulfides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. The recalculation of 100% sulfides gave 2.42% Ni over 0.5m (hole 1279-2001-29 gave 1.4% Ni over 0.5m). Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries. Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V 2 O 5 associated with 20.8% T i O 2 and 0.13% Cr 2 0 3 . The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largest anorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government ( Sigeom, Figure 9 ). Figure 9. Cu-Ni-Co and Fe-V-Ti-Cr mineral occurrences in Houliere-Duhamel property (Modified from SIGEOM, 2023) Qualified Person The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo , an independent project geologist and consultant. Mr. Barrette is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ, # 619). Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (39 years) and relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under study and the activity undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Barrette carried out several geological reconnaissance works in the Houliere-Duhamel sector and recently made there a compilation of historical works. About Marvel Discovery Corp. Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in: Newfoundland (Gander East, Gander South, Victoria Lake, and Hope Brook, Au- Li Prospects .)

.) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect )

) Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect) The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

