Diversio Awards Impactful Workplace Initiatives of 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Diversio, the leading, global workforce inclusion platform, announces its annual recipients of their workplace impact award. The criteria for a company to receive this award were to have an initiative that quantified or qualified impact within their organization and the ability to replicate or reference the initiative to make an impact within other organizations. A small group of award recipients will be featured in the "Workplace Impact Series' of webinars to be held throughout 2024. These webinars will showcase each initiative, in detail, with a representative from the awarded organization. This representative will be available for questions from the audience after discussing their initiative and how other organizations can replicate it.

2023 Workplace Impact Awards

Diversio awards the Workplace Impact Award to organizations with impactful workplace initiatives implemented in 2023 for improved employee experience and engagement.

The 2023 Workplace Impact Awardees are (in alphabetical order) Alvarez & Marsal, Builders Mutual, Coast Mental Health, CPA Ontario, Dayforce (formerly Ceridian), Horizon Media, Hydrogen in Motion Inc., Moneris, RingCentral, Scouts Canada, StackAdapt, Toronto International Film Festival, Tundra Technical Solutions, Ubisoft, and Women in Communications and Technology.

The leaders of these initiatives are invited to join the Diversio Changemakers Community. The ambition of this group is to create the world's most engaged DEI community. Diversio Changemakers is a global community of passionate and ambitious leaders and practitioners who believe that investing in inclusive workplaces for everyone can accelerate business outcomes and positively impact employees within their organizations. Members are committed to sharing learnings and acting as a sounding board virtually and in person throughout the year.

"We started Diversio to help companies find the best and most creative solutions to the challenges they face in building diverse, equitable, engaged, and positive workplace cultures. These organizations have succeeded in that mission and truly impacted their workplaces for a more positive employee experience. I can't wait to see the continued impact these organizations have both in their communities and on the success of their businesses." - Laura McGee, Diversio CEO

About Diversio: Diversio is the global Workforce Inclusion platform that measures, tracks, and improves Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. By connecting artificial intelligence (AI) technology, sophisticated data analytics, and knowledgeable subject matter experts, Diversio can accurately diagnose areas for improvement, provide robust benchmarking, and create a custom action plan that will help organizations unlock and engage the high-performer in every employee. Through the unique combination of technology and human expertise, Diversio is driving meaningful impact for organizations in over 40+ countries globally.

