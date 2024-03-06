Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC Raises More Than 3.1 Million Equivalent Meals in 2023 Feeding America Campaign

Company employees come together through volunteer efforts and monetary donations during Hunger Action Month in September

SAIC, in our 10th consecutive year of combating hunger in the U.S. through our partnership with Feeding America, raised more than $311,908 during Hunger Action Month in September 2023. The total amount raised, with the help of donations and fundraising efforts by SAIC employees, is the equivalent of more than 3.1 million meals for people across the country who face food insecurity.

SAIC employees embraced the company's Give A Meal Team Challenge, participating in a variety of activities that included events to raise funds, along with volunteering at their local food banks. Their generosity, time and dedication resulted in more than $131,000 in direct contributions, which were matched by a company donation.

Over the past 10 years, SAIC has helped provide approximately 25 million meals to people in need through our partnership with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. For every dollar given, Feeding America provides at least 10 meals to those facing hunger.

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the U.S. are food insecure. SAIC and our employees are proud to support Feeding America year after year in the fight against hunger and making a difference in our local communities.

SAIC Feeding America Campaign Executive Sponsors

Maria Bishop

SVP, Internal Audit and Internal Controls

"It's truly inspiring to witness the incredible spirit and dedication of SAIC's employees during Hunger Action Month. Their willingness to engage and contribute to such an important cause reflects a strong sense of community across the Company and exemplifies the values here at SAIC." - Maria Bishop

Jeff Raver

VP, Environmental, Social and Governance Integration

"Hunger exists in every community in America. I am incredibly SAICproud of my coworkers for their dedication and commitment to fighting food insecurity across the country with both their time and donations." - Jeff Raver

