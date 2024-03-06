Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - B-Spoke by Dr. Faisal recently participated in the ICOPlast Conference, an international event organized by the Arab Academy of Aesthetic Surgery and the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society.





Faisal Salim

This conference convened experts from across the globe to explore innovations in plastic surgery. Dr. Faisal Salim, the founder and principal surgeon of B-Spoke, was among the attendees, offering insights into the industry's latest trends and advancements. He highlighted B-Spoke's commitment to staying abreast of these trends and its active engagement on global platforms to share knowledge.

The event provided valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing and networking, allowing B-Spoke to connect with fellow professionals in the field. Dr. Faisal expressed appreciation for the chance to contribute to industry dialogues and collaborate with peers. "We are grateful for this opportunity and remain dedicated to advancing the field of cosmetic surgery while delivering exceptional care to our patients," he remarked.

About B-Spoke by Dr. Faisal:

Based in Dubai, B-Spoke by Dr. Faisal is renowned for its cosmetic surgery services. Founded by Dr. Faisal Salim, a leading cosmetic surgeon, the brand specializes in personalized surgical treatments. The clinic's team boasts diverse expertise, encompassing procedures such as breast augmentation, facelifts, tummy tucks, and body contouring. B-Spoke is esteemed for its clinical proficiency and Dr. Faisal's innovative approach to cosmetic surgery.

Contact Information:

Location: Dr Imran Tahir Aestheticare, Villa, 929B Al Wasl Rd, Dubai

Email: info@faisalsalim.com

Phone No.+971 04 348 5600

