Yum! Brands: KFC South Africa and Add Hope's Donations Fuel Futures

Add Hope impacts the lives of many children, feeding more than just tummies. Your R2 donations help feed creativity, learning & the potential to flourish, making Mzansi's future brighter! Take a look at 19 year old Seipati, who is currently studying mechanical engineering at Wits University. This just shows how small change can make a big difference. Danko!

