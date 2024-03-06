Yum! Brands: KFC South Africa and Add Hope's Donations Fuel Futures

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Originally published on LinkedIn by KFC South Africa
Add Hope impacts the lives of many children, feeding more than just tummies. Your R2 donations help feed creativity, learning & the potential to flourish, making Mzansi's future brighter! Take a look at 19 year old Seipati, who is currently studying mechanical engineering at Wits University. This just shows how small change can make a big difference. Danko!
Learn more at www.addhope.co.za
